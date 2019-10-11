Sheriff’s report: Multiple domestic assaults occur across Summit County

A driver hustling up the canyon was using lanes closed for construction to pass traffic, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

After deputies pulled the vehicle over, its driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Deputies stopped the vehicle near Parleys Summit on westbound Interstate 80 last Wednesday and the 28-year-old Salt Lake City woman behind the wheel showed signs of impairment, according to the report.

She then performed poorly on field sobriety tests and deputies arrested her.

The dog she was traveling with was taken by animal control; the driver was taken to the Summit County Jail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 6, including multiple domestic assaults and a cow shooting in the Uintas.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Summit County Search and Rescue responded to a report in the Moffit Peak area of overdue hunters, who were eventually located in good health.

Deputies met with a woman in Francis Park to discuss her boyfriend, whom she said has been verbally abusive and threatening. She said she would stay with her mom for the night and move out the next day. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the county’s victim advocate.

A woman left her Francis home for the night after deputies responded to reports of an argument between her and her child’s father. The fight was not physical.

Saturday, Oct. 5

A woman passed a counterfeit $100 bill at an Outlets Park City store. Deputies indicated the fake bill was booked into evidence and the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Friday, Oct. 4

Summit County Search and Rescue helped locate a hiker who had been reported missing. The hiker was not injured.

A driver reported during a traffic stop he had been assaulted by his girlfriend earlier that evening. Deputies followed up, but statements from the woman and a witness offered conflicting accounts and there was no physical evidence. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office to screen for charges.

A 30-year-old Kamas man was arrested after allegedly hitting and spitting on his wife. The victim was given victim assistance information and completed a lethality assessment. The man was intoxicated during the alleged assault and was taken into custody without incident.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

A 16-year-old Coalville boy stole a bag of chips a week after unsuccessfully attempting to steal another bag of chips from the same Main Street store. He was issued a juvenile referral and was released to his father.

A woman told deputies her 50-year-old male roommate grabbed her from behind and hit her in the head, causing bruising and swelling near her right eye. Deputies interviewed the Park City man and arrested him on suspicion of domestic violence assault.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

A traffic stop in Bear Hollow yielded drug citations after deputies smelled marijuana and the driver and passenger admitted to recently smoking and having paraphernalia in the car. Deputies found a small amount of the drug along with the paraphernalia, cited the driver and passenger and released them.

A cow was shot and killed near Hoop Lake in the Uintas, and deputies indicated there was no evidence left on scene and they had no suspects. The cattle owner reported someone had killed the cow sometime before 8 a.m. near the main U.S. Forest Service road.

Monday, Sept. 30

A Summit Park home that is under construction was burglarized, with the victim losing about $1,500 worth of tools. The theft happened overnight Sunday and deputies indicated no evidence was recovered at the scene and the case was still active. Deputies requested additional night patrols in the area.

A woman was able to thwart a would-be theft when she canceled a fraudulent order for an iPhone that was purchased with one of her credit cards. The phone was to be sent to an address in Heber. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.