Sheriff’s report: New Year’s Eve bar fight sends man to the hospital for head staples

A New Year’s Eve fight at a Kimball Junction bar sent one victim to the hospital, where he required multiple staples in his head, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

An employee at the bar drove the man to the Park City Hospital, where he received treatment for a severe laceration suffered when someone hit him in the head with a bottle, according to Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright.

That employee then returned to the bar and reported the fight. She was able to provide the name of a person involved in the fight because of a credit card the person had on file, but a manager was needed to be able to provide more information about the cardholder. It is unknown what role that person played in the fight.

Deputies indicated the scene had been cleaned up by the time they arrived and that no further evidence was obtained that night.

Wright said the Investigations Division was still working the case as of Monday afternoon. They were attempting to review surveillance footage and track down participants in the fight.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Dec. 30, and Sunday, Jan. 5, including attempted extortion after a man sent a sexually graphic video to someone he met on a dating app and several combative arrestees.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Deputies received numerous calls near the Summit Park trailhead for parking violations.

A father notified deputies his son was assaulted at their condominium near the Canyons Village base area on New Year’s Eve. His son was hosting friends for the holiday and the group had a disagreement that day. After heading out to celebrate on their own, the two friends returned and assaulted the son, packed up their things to leave and took several of the son’s possessions and those of a different friend. Deputies indicated the report was for information purposes only and no actions would be taken.

Saturday, Jan. 4

A 36-year-old Orem man was arrested on suspicion of intoxication after his sister called the Sheriff’s Office because he would not stop recording her. He became argumentative after she asked him to leave, and deputies responded and took him to jail.

A Silver Creek home was burglarized sometime between Dec. 11 and Jan. 4 while no one was home. The victim reported a speaker and ski gear had been stolen. Deputies indicated there were no suspects.

A Canyons Village area property manager was very upset with construction work south of the Westgate Hotel that she said started at 5:30 a.m. and was upsetting guests. The construction manager told deputies work does not start until 7 a.m., and deputies advised the complainant to call back when it is happening so the Sheriff’s Office can verify when the work is happening.

Thursday, Jan. 2

Family members held down a 16-year-old Park City boy while a family friend called the Sheriff’s Office because the boy had been fighting with his mother. He resisted deputies when they arrived and they restrained him. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Utah Division of Child and Family Services and that they had completed a juvenile referral and non-custody booking for suspicion of assault, alcohol and marijuana charges.

A man reported his new SUV was keyed in the Sun Peak neighborhood and that he was working on obtaining surveillance footage from the parking garage. Deputies indicated the case was open and they would follow up.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

A 21-year-old Eagle Mountain man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine, marijuana and DUI after deputies responded to a vehicle that had slid off the road near the intersection of Trailside Drive and Old Ranch Road. When they contacted the driver, deputies noticed the smell of alcohol and that he had slurred speech. He then failed field sobriety tests and a search yielded a vape pen and a white powdery substance. The vape pen was found to contain THC and the powder was found to be cocaine after it was tested. The driver was booked into jail.

Deputies arrested a 38-year-old Oakley man at the Road Island Diner for outstanding warrants after contacting him and setting up the meeting. He was taken to jail without incident.

A 27-year-old Kamas man was arrested on suspicion of multiple drug charges, theft and domestic violence disorderly conduct after deputies responded to a report of a man who was breaking furniture. Deputies arrested the man after determining there was evidence of disorderly conduct against a cohabitant, and after searching the man, found methamphetamine and marijuana.

A man was arrested and put in leg restraints at the hospital after being continually combative with deputies and hospital staff. Deputies were initially notified of a man acting disorderly at the Kimball Junction transit center and found the 42-year-old Heber resident smelling strongly of alcohol. He began to resist arrest after he was informed he had an active warrant. He was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation and then booked into jail on suspicion of assaulting a peace officer, intoxication and an outstanding warrant for violating a protective order.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

A 45-year-old Kamas man was discovered dead when neighbors checked on a vehicle that had been running and parked on the side of the road with its lights on for hours. Deputies indicated the death was not considered suspicious.

Monday, Dec. 30

A man was extorted after he sent sexually explicit videos of himself to someone he met on a dating app. After sending videos that showed his genitals and face, the man received a call from that person, whom he believed to be a woman. The person on the phone, however, sounded like a man with a thick Middle Eastern accent. The man threatened to distribute the images if the victim didn’t send him $600. The victim ceased all communication and did not send any money. Deputies indicated the case would be referred to the Investigations Division.