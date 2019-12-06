Sheriff’s report: Oakley woman arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in front of five children

A 31-year-old Oakley woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in the presence of five children, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Oakley residence, investigated the incident, determined the woman was the primary aggressor and arrested her. They also cited her for a misdemeanor assault she admitted had taken place two days previously, according to the report.

Deputies indicated the victim completed a lethality assessment and that they had notified a victim’s advocate and the Utah Division of Child and Family Services.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Nov. 25, and Sunday, Dec. 1, including two truck thefts from businesses and a stolen handgun.

Sunday, Dec. 1

A woman’s vehicle was impounded and she was cited by deputies after she was pulled over for failing to stop at the red light on Main Street in Kamas before making a right turn. Deputies cited the woman for driving without a license and without proof of insurance, as well as failing to obey a traffic control device.

Saturday, Nov. 30

The manager of a Kimball Junction fast food restaurant suspected a $100 bill was counterfeit despite it passing tests. Deputies booked it into evidence and indicated that there was no surveillance video or description of the suspect, but they had notified the U.S. Secret Service.

Plumbing equipment was stolen from a utility trailer parked in the Rockport Estates near the reservoir on the East Side. Deputies indicated the theft happened within the last 10 days and that they would follow up.

A handgun was stolen from a Bear Hollow residence sometime in the last month. The owner suspects a painting crew that was working on the home but doesn’t have evidence to support that claim. Deputies indicated there was no suspect information.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Deputies assisted approximately 50 cars that became stuck on Landmark Drive and Kilby Road due to the road conditions.

Several deputies worked special-event shifts for Black Friday.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

A pickup truck was stolen from a storage facility in the Snyderville Basin sometime between Nov. 22 and Nov. 27. The 1995 Nissan hardbody was listed on a national database and deputies indicated the Investigations Division would review surveillance footage.

Monday, Nov. 25

Deputies found a wallet in Kimball Junction and were able to set up a time for the owner to claim it.

A 30-year-old tow truck was stolen from a Rasmussen Road business sometime from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25. Deputies indicated the 1987 Ford F-350 has the logo of the business emblazoned on both sides and that they listed it on a national database as stolen. They did not have information about a potential suspect.