Sheriff’s report: Ogden men arrested after Summit Park burglary

Three men from Ogden were arrested last week after leading Summit County Sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase that ended in West Valley City, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The incident began when a Summit Park homeowner contacted dispatch after noticing three men had broken into his neighbor's house and were seen leaving with property, a Sheriff's Office report states. Deputies located the suspects' vehicle heading westbound on Interstate 80 past Parleys Summit toward the Salt Lake Valley.

Deputies initiated a pursuit and attempted to stop the vehicle, the report states. The vehicle was located in a fenced industrial area and continued to evade deputies for nearly four minutes before it was stopped.

Deputies found stolen property and a large amount of marijuana in the vehicle, the report states.

The three men were arrested under suspicion of burglary, theft, evading, possession of burglary tools, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 16, including a report from a man who was fraudulently told he owed $40,000 for a mistaken refund.

Sunday, Sept. 16

Several items were stolen from two storage units in the Snyderville Basin. An investigation was underway.

A man contacted dispatch after noticing the back window of his truck had been shattered by what appeared to be a shot from a BB gun while it was parked on a road in Kamas.

Saturday, Sept. 15

No significant incidents were reported.

Friday, Sept. 14

Deputies observed a vehicle that was listed as stolen driving down a road in the Kimball Junction area and performed a high-risk stop. The driver, who was identified as the registered owner, told deputies he forgot to report that he had recovered the vehicle. The passenger was arrested for outstanding warrants and under suspicion of a possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thursday, Sept. 13

A vehicle traveling the wrong way down a street in the Kimball Junction area almost hit a patrol car. The report alleges the driver was so intoxicated she fell and was unable to perform field sobriety tests. She was arrested for driving under the influence, driving the wrong way down a one-way street, and driving with an expired driver's license and registration.

Employees at a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after receiving a counterfeit $20 bill.

A utility trailer was stolen from a property in the Basin.

Wednesday, Sept. 12

While deputies were responding to a report of a citizen's dispute at a home in the Basin, a man was arrested for being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Dispatch received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Silver Creek area. Deputies arrested the driver after discovering she had outstanding warrants.

A woman contacted dispatch after realizing her debit card was fraudulently used at two stores in the Tanger Outlets. An investigation was underway.

A man who lives in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after he was involved in a scam to collect money. The man was told he was fraudulently given a refund for $40,000 and was asked to return the money via a cashier's check. He sent the check before he realized it was a scam, but placed a stop payment on it.

Employees at a business in Kimball Junction contacted dispatch about parking problems related to two vehicles. One of the vehicles was stolen from Wasatch County and placed on hold for the owner.

While deputies were investigating a potential domestic violence incident at a home in the Kimball Junction area, they discovered one of the witnesses had two outstanding warrants. Deputies searched the man and found a syringe containing a substance that tested positive for heroin. He was arrested under suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Tuesday, Sept. 11

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a home in Henefer. The man was arrested under suspicion of assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child and criminal mischief.

Monday, Sept. 10

Life jackets and fishing tackle were taken from a vehicle while it was parked on a road in the Basin.