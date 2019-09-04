Sheriff’s report: Outlets Park City hit by thefts again

Thieves hit Outlets Park City again, as a clothing retailer lost a large amount of merchandise to a crew of three men and a woman, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

That is the same number of people and the same gender breakdown as another recent theft, and in a report about that incident, deputies indicated the same people had been involved in other thefts.

The people were seen walking out of the store with bags full of clothes multiple times between noon and 1 p.m. Sunday, the report said. Deputies indicated they believed the suspects were using large bags lined with foil or another material that interferes with security measures, the same tactics that have been seen during thefts at other stores in the area.

Deputies declined to estimate the value of the goods taken but past thefts have netted merchandise worth thousands of dollars.

Deputies indicated an investigation into the case is ongoing, and video surveillance is being used.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Sept. 2, including the theft of $22,000 worth of bicycles from a garage near Canyons Village and a Walmart shoplifter with more stolen goods stashed in a stolen car in the parking lot.

Sunday, Sept. 1

A car window was smashed at the Highland Drive trailhead and a thief made off with a shopping bag from the vehicle.

The front passenger window of a vehicle parked at the Kilby Road Fresh Market was broken, but nothing was stolen.

A woman chased a burglar’s vehicle onto Interstate 80 westbound, but was forced to abandon the effort when she lost track of the vehicle at the mouth of the canyon. The pursuit started when she came back to her Jeremy Ranch home to find a man putting a green mountain bike into a white passenger car parked across the street from her home. When she pulled into the garage, which she had left open while she was at the store, she noticed her son’s green GT mountain bike was gone. She then rushed to the roundabout and saw the vehicle enter the interstate. Deputies indicated they would follow up on the case.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Jewelry was stolen from a Silver Summit residence, and though the woman who reported the crime does not have evidence, she suspects her ex-husband to be involved. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

A burglar stole tools from a construction site in Rockport Estates. Sometime Friday night into Saturday, the suspect smashed a lock box that contained the key to a house that’s under construction and took all the tools left on the site.

Friday, Aug. 30

A woman reported that the father of her son had hit the boy and attempted to choke her in April. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Thursday, Aug. 29

A vehicle that struck multiple parked cars prompted witnesses to call the Sheriff’s Office, and when deputies arrived they found the 41-year-old Park City man disoriented and struggling to control his movements. They arrested him for suspicion of DUI after he refused field sobriety tests and a blood-draw warrant was written and approved.

A Canyons Village hotel employee found a handgun that had been left behind in a room. Deputies indicated they were unable to locate the owner of the gun, which was booked into evidence for safekeeping.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Deputies responded to an altercation near Smith and Morehouse Reservoir that started over a vehicle’s speed traveling down on a gravel road. A 62-year-old Pleasant Grove man said he saw another man driving too fast and yelled at him to slow down. The other vehicle then stopped and its driver, a 60-year-old Ogden man, approached the first vehicle. The complainant said that driver then started yelling at him and reached into the vehicle, making contact with the man’s face and mouth. When deputies contacted the driver who had allegedly assaulted the complainant, he said he wasn’t even in the area at the time. The first driver said he wanted to press charges for assault, and deputies indicated charges would be screened pending a written statement.

Three bicycles worth more than $22,000 were stolen overnight from the garage of a home near the intersection of S.R. 224 and Canyons Resort Drive. The man who reported the crime said he was unsure whether the garage was left open. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

A thief made off with nearly $2,000 in tools from a home under construction near the intersection of Holiday Ranch Loop Road and S.R. 224. The complainant requested extra patrols in the area, and deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Stolen credit cards were used at Walmart and Smith’s a day after a man reported his girlfriend’s wallet and passport had gone missing from his vehicle. He told deputies he had parked at Walmart for a few minutes the evening of Aug. 27, but when deputies reviewed surveillance footage, it showed that no one had approached or entered the vehicle at that time. Deputies indicated they had requested surveillance footage from both Smith’s and Walmart for the time of the fraudulent purchases.

Surveillance video captured a man stealing a smartphone from a Walmart shopping cart, but deputies could not identify the person. A Walmart employee had left his phone on top of a cart while he was working. Deputies indicated they were unsure whether the suspect left in a vehicle.

A laptop and purse were stolen from a vehicle parked at a trailhead on Silver Summit Parkway. The woman said she parked around 10 a.m. and when she returned about 45 minutes later, the passenger window was broken and her things had been stolen. One of her credit cards was used in several places in Salt Lake City and deputies were able to get a description of the person who used it. Store managers described him as a white man wearing baggy shorts, a t-shirt and a hat and driving a white, four-door sedan. Deputies indicated the case was still under investigation.

Monday, Aug. 26

A 24-year-old Park City man was arrested after deputies were called to Walmart for a report of a shoplifter. After arresting him, they found his vehicle in the parking lot, which was also stolen. They then found many more stolen things in the vehicle, including more items stolen from Walmart.