Sheriff’s Report: Pair arrested for drugs, theft in Pinebrook

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Saturday stopped a suspicious vehicle that was parked on the side of a road in Pinebrook.

Deputies approached the vehicle and made contact with two occupants. The man admitted there were used heroin syringes inside the vehicle, promoting a probable cause search to be conducted, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

A subsequent search revealed a small amount of heroin as well as drug paraphernalia. The man and the other occupant, a woman, admitted to using heroin, the report said.

The pair also told deputies they stole multiple items from a Kimball Junction business. Both individuals were arrested on retail theft and drug related charges.

The woman later admitted to having methamphetamine on her person before she was searched at the jail. Deputies located the drugs, and the suspects were booked without further incident.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, April 3 and Sunday, April 9, including reports of property damage, theft and assault.

Saturday, April 8

Summit County Search and Rescue was called out to the Thousand Peaks area for a man with heart pain. The individual was transported by medical helicopter.

Deputies conducted a welfare check in the Canyons Village area. They forwarded information of an ongoing history of unreported domestic violence to the Heber City Police Department after speaking with the complainant. Deputies also provided information for resources, including Peace House.

Friday, April 7

A Canyons Village property manager reported damage to a glass exterior door. She informed deputies the incident was captured on surveillance and she knows who the suspect is. The individual was located in his room in the same building where the damage occurred. Deputies said he admitted to getting drunk and breaking the door. He was arrested.

A man reported that his skis were stolen in the Canyons Village area. Deputies have no leads.

Thursday, April 6

A vehicle was stopped in Bear Hollow for a revoked registration and for not having insurance. Deputies discovered the driver had an active warrant out of Summit County during the traffic stop. The individual was arrested.

Monday, April 3

Deputies were dispatched to a welfare check in Jeremy Ranch. The complainant said his landlord pointed a gun at him. The man told deputies he informed the landlord he was moving out, and an argument ensued. The landlord pointed a black handgun, which was later determined to be an airsoft gun, at the complainant for not paying a $200 fee for leaving on short notice. Deputies arrested the landlord on multiple charges.