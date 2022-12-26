Sheriff’s Report: Park City man arrested following incident at Silver Creek business

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

A Park City man is facing felony charges stemming from an incident at a Silver Creek business last week.

The 56-year-old man, who rented a storage unit in the facility, on Dec. 21 followed another client in and took what he needed from his unit, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. The man then found himself locked behind a gate.

He attempted to use his code to leave the property, but he was locked out for failing to pay rent, according to the report. The man did not attempt to contact the property manager, who was on site. Instead, he rammed the storage unit gate with his pickup truck in an attempt to get out of the facility.

The man caused around $15,000 to $20,000 in damages. Deputies arrested him for felony criminal mischief. During an inventory of the man’s backpack, they discovered a small number of THC gummies. Deputies charged the man with possession of marijuana.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 25, including reports of theft, property damage and drugs.

Sunday, Dec. 25

Deputies were dispatched to Francis for a protective order violation. The suspect left before deputies arrived. The Summit County Attorney’s Office will screen the case for charges.

Saturday, Dec. 24

A request for a welfare check turned into a domestic incident. A 32-year-old Francis man was arrested for assault.

Friday, Dec. 23

Deputies assisted with a house fire in North Summit.

Thursday, Dec. 22

A man contacted dispatch to report a theft that occurred on Dec. 10. The man’s son left his snowboard in a rack next to the ticket booth and ski lift at Canyons Village, and the snowboard was taken. The man reported the incident to customer service. There are no leads for deputies to follow up on.

Property damage was reported in Francis. A 27-year-old Morgan man was found responsible. He was arrested for violating a protective order.

A 40-year-old Park City man was taken into custody for domestic violence-related offenses in Jeremy Ranch. He was transported to the Summit County Jail without incident.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Deputies responded to a theft at an Outlets Park City business. A man ran into the store, stole multiple handbags and fled in a vehicle. Deputies circulated in the area, but could not locate the suspect’s car. The items stolen were valued at more than $3,800. There was little suspect information provided.

A 24-year-old Park City woman and a 24-year-old Park City man were caught stealing by a Kimball Junction business’ security team. The business wanted the pair charged with theft. Citations were issued for the retail theft.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Deputies responded to a welfare check at a rest area on Interstate 80 following reports of a man yelling at people. Deputies contacted the 33-year-old Magna man, who refused to provide his identification. Deputies later learned his identity through the man’s vehicle registration. K9 Spike indicated narcotics were present in the car. The man said he was in possession of methamphetamine, which he took out of his pockets. He was arrested and transported to the Summit County Jail. The vehicle was impounded.

A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on I-80 was stopped. Deputies observed THC products inside the vehicle while speaking with the driver. They confiscated the products during a subsequent search. The 26-year-old California woman was issued a citation and released.

Monday, Dec. 19

Deputies were dispatched to a theft that recently occurred at a grocery store in Kimball Junction. A woman reported someone took her wallet out of her purse while it was in her shopping cart. Her debit cards were used at two businesses in the area before she could cancel them. There is no suspect information. The case was forwarded to detectives for further follow-up.