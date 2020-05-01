Sheriff’s report: Park City man arrested for domestic violence after beating girlfriend and breaking her nose





Deputies arrested a 31-year-old Park City man on suspicion of domestic violence after his girlfriend reported he had pulled her out of bed by her throat and punched her repeatedly in the face, breaking her nose, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was taken to the hospital because of her injuries.

She reported the abuse from her live-in boyfriend Friday, and said he had been drinking and using cocaine throughout the day, the report states. After deputies were initially unable to locate the suspect, they returned the next day to the Bitner Road condominium complex and arrested him on suspicion of intoxication and domestic violence assault.

The suspect admitted to being in a physical altercation and deputies determined he was the primary aggressor. He was booked into jail without incident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, April 20, and Sunday, April 26, including other domestic violence reports and an attempted theft of a side-by-side recreation vehicle.

Sunday, April 26

All deputies assisted the Utah Highway Patrol with closing Interstate 80 for approximately three hours after a semi-trailer rolled over.

Saturday, April 25

Dispatch received two calls of breaker boxes being shut off in the Coalville area. It is suspected juveniles are responsible.

A 31-year-old Park City man was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of DUI after being pulled over near Kimball Junction.

A Silver Springs woman reported she had been defrauded after she believes someone removed money from a business account and deposited it into a fake advertiser’s bank account. Deputies indicated they had no information about a suspect.

Deputies spotted a vehicle with a smashed window at a Bitner Road condominium complex and, after notifying the driver, were told a bag had been stolen containing around $80 in electronics and business supplies. Deputies indicated there was no suspect information.

Friday, April 24

A 60-year-old West Valley City man was arrested for felony auto theft after being seen attempting to steal a side-by-side recreation vehicle from an S.R. 32 property. He was forced to stop when confronted by the owner and deputies arrived within minutes to arrest him.

A 26-year-old Park City man gave a false name to deputies investigating a possible domestic violence assault at a Newpark residence. He was arrested for giving false information to law enforcement and deputies discovered he had a non-extraditable warrant from Idaho.

Thursday, April 23

Deputies removed an intoxicated woman from a Bear Hollow residence after she argued with the homeowner.

Tuesday, April 21

A days-long fight between a Summit Park boyfriend and girlfriend escalated into food-throwing, according to both parties, before one decided to spend the night with relatives in the Salt Lake Valley. Deputies indicated there was no sign of a physical assault and that charges would be screened with the Summit County Attorney’s Office.

Monday, April 20

A 47-year-old Park City woman was found dead at her Newpark home after her father requested the Sheriff’s Office check on her. Deputies indicated the death does not appear to be suspicious and that the case was active.