Sheriff’s report: Park City man escapes from back of cop car at Matt Knoop Park





While handcuffed in the back of a patrol vehicle Friday, a 46-year-old Park City man rolled down the window, got out of the car and fled from where he had been arrested at Matt Knoop Park, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

He was later located nearby and booked into the Summit County Jail on several outstanding warrants, suspicion of escaping from custody and possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

The encounter started when deputies went to check on a man who was alone in his car at the park. They spotted drugs in plain sight, according to the report, and found heroin and drug paraphernalia when they searched the vehicle. They also found that the driver had three outstanding warrants.

Deputies arrested the man and placed him handcuffed in the back of their vehicle, from which he eventually escaped.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, May 18, and Sunday, May 24, including a $2,400 fraud in Jeremy Ranch and three 13-year-olds collared for egging a house in Kamas.

Saturday, May 23

Several mailboxes were smashed overnight on West Hoytsville Road. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

Thursday, May 21

A Jeremy Ranch woman was scammed out of nearly $2,400 by a person claiming to be Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Wilkinson. The scammer contacted the woman and told her she had a warrant out for her arrest because she missed jury duty. She transferred $2,375 to the person over three transactions using a banking app. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Deputies received a prisoner from the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office that was wanted on a felony warrant in Summit County.

A 52-year-old Deer Mountain man drunkenly refused to leave a Park City Transit bus at the Canyons Village transit stop. Deputies found him passed out in the back of the bus and, after he was cleared by medical personnel, arrested him on suspicion of intoxication and criminal trespassing. The man previously had been banned from transit facilities.

Deputies returned three 13-year-old boys to their parents after determining they had egged a Kamas house and thrown eggs through an open window. Deputies were dispatched to a reported possible burglary in progress that involved someone beating at the front door and objects being thrown at windows. The boys had left the scene before deputies arrived but deputies found them in the surrounding area.

Wednesday, May 20

Deputies assisted the Utah Highway Patrol with a pursuit that ended in Jeremy Ranch. The vehicle was found abandoned and the suspects were eventually located and taken into custody.

A Bear Hollow man reported someone had punctured a tire on his vehicle with a nail sometime overnight. Deputies indicated the vehicle was parked in the driveway and that the case would be closed until more information became available.

A 27-year-old West Valley man was arrested after deputies found drugs, paraphernalia and stolen merchandise in his vehicle at a Kimball Junction gas station. Deputies started searching for the vehicle hours earlier after a witness reported a theft from an Outlets Park City business and the license plate number of the suspected vehicle. Deputies later arrested its driver and booked him into jail.

Tuesday, May 19

A 30-year-old Heber man was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence aggravated assault after his wife reported he was intoxicated and had kicked her in the face. Deputies indicated the woman had marks on her face, throat and neck.

A man called the Sheriff’s Office and confessed he was involved in an incident at Outlets Park City earlier this month in which several doors and windows were shot with a BB gun. He implicated another man, as well. The extent of the damage makes the crime a felony and deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division for evidence collection and to contact the suspects.

Monday, May 18

An Oakley woman reported a license plate was stolen from her truck. Deputies indicated the license plate would be listed on a national database of stolen items and that they had no suspects.

A man reported his car had been burglarized over the weekend near Quinn’s Junction. Thieves broke the passenger window and stole about $300 worth of items, including tools and the car stereo.