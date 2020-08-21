Sheriff’s report: Pickup rolls off embankment, injuring teen employee riding in the bed





A 17-year-old Parkite was injured when the pickup truck she was riding in rolled down an embankment and into a building after being parked incorrectly, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen was riding in the bed of the truck while at work at a Kimball Junction business. A 22-year-old employee was driving the truck, which was towing a trailer of equipment on a steep hill.

The driver, a Marion woman, incorrectly parked the truck on the hill and got out. The vehicle rolled about 50 yards down an embankment and into a building.

Deputies indicated they notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration about the incident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 16, including several scams and vehicle burglaries.

Sunday, Aug. 16

A 72-year-old Silver Creek woman was defrauded out of $1,000 by a scammer who instructed her to purchase gift cards from big-box stores and send them to him. The fraudster had transferred $500 into the victim’s bank account from her husband’s, making it appear the fraudster had given her the money. The woman closed the accounts and attempted to harden her computers against attack. Deputies indicated they had no information about a suspect.

Deputies responded to a campsite in the Uinta Mountains for a report of a domestic disturbance. A man reported his long-term girlfriend had spit on him and grabbed him during an argument. Deputies found no evidence of a physical altercation, could not locate the woman and indicated the couple was passing through the area on their way back to their home in New York.

A Jeremy Ranch resident reported that a man had attempted to burglarize vehicles on the resident’s property, but that they were locked and nothing was stolen. The man showed deputies surveillance footage of the incident, and the deputies searched the area and did not find the suspect or any vehicles that had been burglarized.

Saturday, Aug. 15

A Wanship homeowner was cited for reckless burning after fireworks started a brush fire near his home and other residential properties. Deputies indicated the man was uncooperative.

A 37-year-old Francis woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in front of young children. An investigation showed that the woman had slapped and pushed a man during an exchange of custody of their children.

Friday, Aug. 14

A woman hit a vehicle in the Outlets Park City parking lot and drove away. Witnesses captured the vehicle’s license plate, which was registered to an address in Heber, but Heber City police officers were unable to locate the vehicle at that address. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

The camp host at the Trial Lake campground requested deputies drive through the campground during evening hours because of unruly campers that had been disruptive in the past. The host reported that the large group of adults typically begin drinking early in the evening and are loud until late at night and that if something were to happen, like a fight or injury, they would not have cellphone service to call for help.

Thursday, Aug. 13

Deputies responded to Kent Canyon near the Rockport Reservoir for a report that the chain on the main gate to the canyon had been cut. Deputies reviewed surveillance footage but could not discern vehicle descriptions. They indicated the Rockport Estates neighborhood would be added to a list of properties to watch.

A man reported that his 3-year-old daughter had been hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Kilby Road apartment complex. The incident occurred a few days prior to the report and deputies indicated they had minimal suspect information and would follow up.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

A 71-year-old woman was at the center of a suspected fraud after her landlord discovered she had been receiving unemployment payments for various people in the mail. The woman had received a call from a man who said his name was James and that the woman had won a prize. The woman then began wiring the money from the fraudulent unemployment payments to James, whom deputies indicated they had no way of locating. The unemployment documents were booked into evidence.

An Outlets Park City store was burglarized by a thief or thieves entering the back door and taking a small amount of money from a locked safe. The employee that reported the crime suspected that two employees who had recently been fired may have been involved. Deputies indicated they were unable to contact the suspects but would follow up.

Monday, Aug. 10

Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle parked the wrong way on Interstate 80. The vehicle appeared to have spun out, but the driver could not be located. Deputies impounded the vehicle and contacted the vehicle owner’s parents, who responded to the area and were trying to locate their son.

A Summit Park resident was defrauded out of $1,000 after someone opened an account with Spring using the person’s name, social security number and an old address. Deputies indicated they did not know how the fraudster had obtained that information.

A Jeremy Ranch woman reported that her father’s caretaker had accessed his accounts and phone and changed passwords. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

A man reported someone had pried open a locked bike rack in Silver Creek and stolen his $3,000 mountain bike. Deputies indicated the man did not report the bike’s serial number.

A Francis woman reported that someone had smashed the passenger window of her vehicle and stolen her purse, then used a credit card several times in the Salt Lake Valley. Deputies indicated they were following up.