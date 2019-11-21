Sheriff’s report: Possible ‘swatting’ attempt in Summit Park

Around midnight on Saturday, deputies were notified that a man wielding a knife was threatening Summit Park homeowners, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

After dispatching several units, deputies did not locate the man, and Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said it may have been an attempt at “swatting,” which he described as when someone files a fake report to try to get a law enforcement response.

Wright said the motivation for doing that could range from fascination in seeing the mobilization to setting up a possible ambush to distracting the department from crime elsewhere.

The false notification of a man with a knife came from a University of Utah crisis text line and appeared to originate from near the house itself. Neither the homeowner, who was in the Salt Lake Valley at the time, nor her husband said they reported the incident.

Wright said the anonymous crisis text line requires a warrant to divulge more information about the person who sent the message, and he said the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 17, including multiple thefts from unlocked vehicles and a fired employee who was acting threateningly and who others felt might return to their place of work and cause problems.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Deputies arrested a 28-year-old Park City man on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident after responding to a report of a vehicle sitting abandoned on S.R. 224 near the Interstate 80 interchange. The vehicle had apparently broken an axle when it struck a lane divider. When deputies responded to the registered owner’s home in Jeremy Ranch, the man said he left the vehicle at the intersection and deputies indicated he appeared intoxicated. He was taken to jail.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Three vehicles were burglarized at a Bitner Road condominium complex overnight, with all three owners reporting the vehicles had been left unlocked. The items taken included two credit cards, two GPS units, two pairs of goggles, registration and insurance information and 200 CDs. Deputies indicated one of the credit cards had a declined charge at a Salt Lake City Walmart that day and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Friday, Nov. 15

A person wrote and cashed a fake check for $340 using the name of a Pinebrook resident. Deputies indicated they would follow up using bank and witness statements and surveillance photos.

Deputies arrested two people after a noise complaint in Samak. When they arrived, they found both the 49-year-old Samak woman and the 40-year-old Midvale man had outstanding warrants and that there was a protective order by the woman against the man. They were taken to jail.

A 24-year-old Salt Lake City man was arrested after the mother of his children reported he had taken her phone, grabbed her by the neck and pulled her hair, all in front of their two children. The woman escaped out of a bedroom window and called the Sheriff’s Office from a neighbor’s house. The man was seen driving away from the apartment complex near Kilby Road and was arrested. The woman has petitioned for a protective order from the man for her and the children. Deputies indicated a domestic violence lethality assessment was completed and that the Peace House had been notified.

Thursday, Nov. 14

A woman’s purse was stolen from the front seat of an unlocked vehicle overnight in Jeremy Ranch. Deputies indicated the woman had canceled her credit cards and was working on relaying the credit card information to the Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Deputies received a report that someone driving a Toyota truck went off Old Ranch Road overnight and smashed into a mailbox and garbage cans. Deputies indicated there were no leads.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

An 18-year-old Francis man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, drug and weapons violations after a traffic stop in Francis. Deputies indicated there was an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and as they continued to search they found drugs, drug paraphernalia and a gun. The man was booked into the Summit County jail.

An Oakley man contacted the Sheriff’s Office after he noticed items missing from his home. Last month, he hosted a man overnight he had met online, and he suspects that person stole from him. The man did not know who he was or have his contact information.

Monday, Nov. 11

A man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant out of Salt Lake City after deputies stopped his vehicle for an equipment violation on S.R. 224.

Managers at a Newpark company called the Sheriff’s Office because they were worried an employee who had been fired had become threatening. Managers were concerned the 47-year-old man would return and cause problems. Deputies removed the North Salt Lake City man from the property without incident and told him he should not return.