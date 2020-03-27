Sheriff’s report: Road rage in Pinebrook ends with assault citation for man for allegedly shoving woman into snowbank



Sheriff’s Report

An argument between a driver and a group of pedestrians ended up with a man shoving a woman into a snowbank and a citation for the man for assault and disorderly conduct, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, a group of people, kids and pets were walking on a Pinebrook road when the 63-year-old Park City man appeared to accelerate as he drove by, according to the report.

One member of the group, a 42-year-old Park City woman, slapped a rear window of his vehicle and screamed for him to slow down. The man then stopped, got out and got into an argument with the woman, allegedly pushing her into a snowbank, according to the report.

Multiple members of the group attempted to stop the man, and in the tussle, the man ended up falling on top of the woman in the snowbank.

He was cited for assault and disorderly conduct.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, March 16, and Sunday, March 22, including multiple family fights and a $50,000 theft from a Snyderville Basin storage unit.

Sunday, March 22

Deputies arrested an 18-year-old Park City man and cited his friend after the two assaulted another man in a Kilby Road apartment complex. The victim said the two men, one of whom he knew as his friend’s ex-boyfriend, pulled into a parking lot and began assaulting him. The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault and having an outstanding warrant; his friend was cited and released.

A Trailside man reported a 28-year-old intoxicated woman had come into his house and caused damage including putting a hole above his bed. He was reluctant to provide details about the woman except the fact that she was headed toward Promontory. Deputies indicated they would follow up to try to gather more information including what relation the two have to each other.

Saturday, March 21

A Jeremy Ranch family restrained a 28-year-old family member until deputies arrived because the man was intoxicated and the family feared he would leave the residence and hurt himself. The man was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of intoxication.

A Snyderville Basin storage unit was burglarized sometime in the last two weeks, with the thieves making off with nearly $50,000 worth of goods, including a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban. Deputies indicated they listed the vehicle on a federal database for stolen vehicles, added the storage complex to a list of properties to watch and indicated that they would follow up on the case.

Friday, March 20

Summit County Search and Rescue responded to the Tollgate Canyon area to assist with an injured skier and were able to get the patient to emergency medical responders.

Thursday, March 19

Summit County Search and Rescue responded to a report of an injured snowmobiler near Whitney Reservoir. The patient was located in stable condition and transported to an area hospital.

Wednesday, March 18

Deputies arrested a 47-year-old Salt Lake City woman on suspicion of drug- and burglary-related charges after Walmart staff identified her as a shoplifter and deputies searched her bag. The woman initially provided a false name and in her purse deputies discovered burglary tools, a financial card and identification documents belonging to several people and drug paraphernalia. She was taken to Summit County Jail.

After investigating a family fight in Kamas, deputies determined it had not escalated to the point of physical violence and took no action after the husband chose to leave the house for the evening.

Tuesday, March 17

Deputies responded to a family fight in Oakley in which a woman claimed the mother of her ex-boyfriend assaulted her. Deputies determined the woman had grabbed the alleged victim’s arms and pushed her to separate her from the ex-boyfriend and prevent an argument with him.

A thief broke into a business vehicle and stole a credit card, which was used to purchase a hotel gift card. Deputies were able to determine the suspect was staying at a hotel in Evanston, Wyoming, but did not attempt apprehension because the person was across state lines. Deputies indicated the case was active and that it had been forwarded to the Investigations Division to follow up.

Monday, March 16

A woman filled two prescriptions at a Kimball Junction grocery store and went shopping, but when she returned to her vehicle, the pill bottles were gone. She believes someone stole them from her cart while she was shopping and deputies indicated they would review surveillance footage.

Deputies responded to an Outlets Park City store for a report of a theft in progress. They found the suspect, returned the stolen items and banned the person from the store.

A thief entered a home on West Weber Canyon Road using a hidden key and stole items from the home. Deputies indicated there was no suspect information and that the case was filed for information purposes only.