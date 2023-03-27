Sheriff’s Report: Several cars impounded on Sunday

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies working this weekend were busy with several vehicle impounds.

Deputies were dispatched to at least five impound reports on Sunday, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The reasons varied from an expired registration to cars that were seemingly abandoned. Other seizures also occurred earlier in the week as part of the response to other complaints.

Multiple vehicles in Pinebrook were notified on March 22 for parking on the side of Kilby Road, which deputies said caused a hazard to snow plow drivers. Deputies attempted to contact the owners multiple times, but were unsuccessful.

The vehicles were impounded after failure to move after 72 hours’ notice, according to the report. There is no on-street parking on county roads, unless otherwise marked, between November 15 and April 15.

In another case, a vehicle was located in Silver Creek. Deputies found the vehicle unattended and abandoned in the lane of travel along Pace Frontage Road and Old Forest Drive. Utah Highway Patrol similarly requested assistance with impounding an abandoned vehicle located on the side of Interstate 80 near mile marker 145.

Park City Towing responded and completed the impound in all three cases.

Deputies also stopped a vehicle in Hoytsville for a revoked registration. The driver was issued a citation and the vehicle was impounded.

A 2002 BMW was seized in Kimball Junction for an expired registration, too. The driver was cited for failure to register the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, March 20 and Sunday, March 26 including reports of traffic stops, theft and trespassing.

Sunday, March 26

Deputies stopped a vehicle for traveling at a high rate of speed through Oakley. The strong smell of burnt marijuana was detected from inside the vehicle during the traffic stop. A subsequent search revealed user amounts of marijuana and paraphernalia. The driver was issued a citation and released from the scene.

A vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 80 was stopped after deputies observed multiple equipment violations and an expired registration. K9 deputies responded and performed a search of the vehicle. Small amounts of marijuana and one pill of a Schedule 1 controlled substance were found. The driver was cited and released.

Saturday, March 25

An unidentified suspect entered the guest bag storage area at a Canyons Resort lodge and stole a backpack and roller suitcase. The bag contained multiple items, including a laptop, iPad, credit cards and Bluetooth headphones. The suspect unsuccessfully attempted to use the credit cards at a hotel and grocery store in the Snyderville Basin. Deputies obtained security footage from the store. The case was forwarded to investigators for follow-up.

Deputies were contacted by a man at the Kimball Junction Transit Center. He was told that his sister had set up accommodations for him at a rehabilitation facility if he wanted to go. The man said he was not interested in the offer.

Summit County Search and Rescue was dispatched to Mirror Lake Highway to assist ATV riders. The individuals were located and returned to their party.

A traffic stop was initiated on I-80 for a moving violation. Deputies deployed a K9, which alerted them to the presence of narcotics. Approximately 247 grams of marijuana were located inside “a natural void in the vehicle.” The driver was arrested and transported to the Summit County Jail.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop in the Kimball Junction area on a vehicle that committed several lane travel violations and had an expired registration. The vehicle was impounded because its registration had been expired for over three months. An opened bottle of wine was discovered in a wine box sitting on the rear passenger seat. The driver was issued a citation for multiple offenses.

A man was arrested on several charges following a domestic violence-related incident in Kamas.

Deputies were dispatched to Newpark for retail theft. Deputies searched the area and located a backpack and jacket the suspect had been wearing. Multiple stores were searched, but deputies were unable to locate the suspect.

Friday, March 24

Deputies contacted a Newpark business about ongoing bicycle theft issues. The manager advised deputies that a bike theft victim from 2021 recently obtained GPS coordinates from his stolen bicycle in West Valley City. Deputies reached out to the victim, who provided vague coordinates. Deputies went to the last known location of the bicycle and made contact with nearby residents. They advised deputies they purchased a bike fitting the description of the one that was stolen from a classified advertisement two years ago. Deputies examined the bike, which was confirmed to be the one missing from Summit County. It was recovered.

Wednesday, March 22

Deputies initiated a traffic stop in Kimball Junction, near the Richins Building, after a records check showed a canceled registration. The driver was found to have an active warrant. The individual consented to a vehicle search, which revealed 12 packaged bundles of cocaine and methamphetamine. The driver was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail.

A trespassing complaint was reported at the Kimball Junction Transit Center. Deputies responded to an intoxicated man who had been cited for trespassing and removed from the center earlier in the afternoon. The suspect was being assessed by emergency medical services when deputies arrived. Once cleared, he was arrested. The man was also found to have an active warrant out of Summit County.

A car was stopped for being an unsafe vehicle/having faulty equipment by deputies in Bear Hollow. A strong smell of marijuana was detected when the driver presented their license and insurance. A subsequent search was performed, and deputies located around 130 grams of marijuana in the glove box. The suspect was cited and released.

Tuesday, March 21

Deputies assisted the Park City Police Department with multiple attempts to apprehend an assault suspect in Kimball Junction.

An unattended, damaged vehicle was located on a raised median in Kimball Junction, near Ute Boulevard and S.R. 224. The driver was located a short time later and was found to be extremely intoxicated. He was arrested for suspected DUI and several other charges.