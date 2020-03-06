Sheriff’s report: Slur prompts fight in grocery store

A man and a woman got into a physical fight at a Pinebrook grocery store after the woman said the man called her a racial slur and she slapped him, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies reviewed surveillance footage of the incident and found that both parties acted aggressively and escalated the situation. Both were cited and released.

The 29-year-old Park City woman told the authorities the 46-year-old Salt Lake City man called her the slur after she walked between him and his daughter in an aisle. She said he then got in her face, and she slapped him.

Deputies indicated both started pushing each other until a third-party broke up the altercation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Feb. 24, and Sunday, March 1, including vehicle break-ins and domestic fights.

Sunday, March 1

Deputies responded to a report of a man who used a skid steer that wasn’t his and that he wasn’t authorized to use to plow snow on a road near Brown’s Canyon. Deputies indicated charges would be screened by the Summit County Attorney’s Office.

A 33-year-old Salt Lake City man walked away from a Pinebrook house while very drunk after a physical fight with a 62-year-old Park City man, who was a friend of the man’s parents and lived at the home. Deputies were unable to determine who was the primary aggressor and indicated charges would be screened with the Summit County Attorney’s Office.

Three vehicles had their windows smashed at the Tollgate Canyon parking lot near Interstate 80’s exit 150. Deputies contacted two of the vehicle owners who reported that their vehicles had been burglarized. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Summit County Search and Rescue responded to a missing snowmobiler in the Brown’s Canyon area. The male was located shortly in good health.

A thief entered an unlocked car on Cutter Lane overnight and stole a credit card, which was then used at Smith’s grocery store early in the morning. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

Thursday, Feb. 27

A 65-year-old California man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and possession of marijuana after deputies pulled over the vehicle he was driving near Old Ranch Road and Trailside Drive. Deputies smelled alcohol and the man performed poorly on field sobriety tests. During the tests, a bottle fell out of his pocket that contained burnt joints. He admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day and was arrested.

A 46-year-old Coalville woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a restricted person after being pulled over in Oakley for speeding. Deputies saw a handgun on the floor of the vehicle, and the woman was found to have been ruled mentally defective and was therefore a class-two restricted person. The weapon and ammunition were booked into evidence and the vehicle was towed.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Deputies responded to a Kilby Road apartment complex for a report of four adult tenants fighting about their roommate agreement. Some reported the fight had turned physical, but deputies found no evidence of that. Deputies indicated two of the people left the apartment for the night and that charges would be screened with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman was stopped for speeding on Rasmussen Road when deputies discovered she had an active arrest warrant from the North Salt Lake Justice Court and was driving on a suspended license. Deputies cited her for driving on a suspended license and speeding and then released her, saying they did not fulfill the warrant and arrest her because she was pregnant.

Would-be scammers were issued a $500 Home Depot gift card after attempting to return items they had not purchased. A man walked into the store and put several 5-gallon containers of deck stain in a shopping cart. A woman then returned the items, which the man had not purchased, and was issued a $479.50 gift card. Deputies indicated the store took a copy of her driver’s license, that a 38-year-old Vernal woman was identified as a suspect and that they would follow up on the case.

A woman left two rings in a Newpark hotel room when she checked out, but hotel staff were unable to locate the jewelry. Deputies indicated there was no suspect information.

Deputies responded to a report of six men skiing behind Outlets Park City who refused to leave despite being asked multiple times. An employee at one of the stores told deputies the skiers were bouncing their skis off the building. Deputies collected identification from the man and advised them that they had to leave the premises and were not allowed back. The skiers left peacefully.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

A man and woman reported seeing their stolen equipment advertised on KSL.com and deputies indicated the Investigations Division would follow up. The pair of skis and a snowboard had been stolen from a hotel near Canyons Village sometime between Sunday and Tuesday, and the same seller was advertising both on the classified-advertising website.

A 19-year-old Park City man was cited for marijuana possession and driving without a license and then released after he was pulled over for speeding on Old Highway 40. Deputies searched the vehicle after smelling marijuana and found a pipe.

Monday, Feb. 24

A man was arrested for having outstanding warrants after deputies ran his license plate to check the vehicle’s registration while driving on Interstate 80.