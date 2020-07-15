Sheriff’s report: Solicitor says a homeowner threatened to shoot him





A 22-year-old Lehi man trying to sell pest control in Silver Summit said a homeowner threatened to shoot him, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was soliciting in Stagecoach Estates on the evening of July 7 when a man asked him to leave. Deputies responded just after 4 p.m. after receiving a call that someone was trespassing in the area.

The solicitor said he was leaving the property when the 60-year-old homeowner forcibly took his phone and threatened to shoot him, the report states.

The homeowner denied brandishing a firearm, according to the report.

Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Summit County Attorney’s office to be screened for charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, July 6, and Sunday, July 12, including $3,000 in cash stolen in a 33-minute window and an apparent heroin overdose.

Friday, July 10

A 25-year-old woman was found unconscious by her boyfriend at a Summit Park residence where she had apparently overdosed on heroin. The woman was alert, conscious and breathing when she was transported to a medical facility. Deputies indicated they found a substance that appeared to be marijuana in plain view inside the house and seized it for destruction. Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said the case was not forwarded to the County Attorney’s office to be screened for charges and no citations were issued.

Thursday, July 9

A woman reported her SUV had been stolen from Bear Hollow after she’d left it unlocked with the keys inside overnight. Deputies indicated they listed the vehicle on a national database of stolen goods and that they had no suspects.

Tuesday, July 7

A woman lost $3,000 in cash and several credit cards when her wallet was stolen from her unlocked vehicle that was parked at a Silver Creek business. The woman reported the theft occurred in a 33-minute window and deputies indicated they would attempt to obtain surveillance footage.