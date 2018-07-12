Sheriff’s report: South Summit property vandalized

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, July 2, and Sunday, July 8, including a report that a South Summit property was significantly damaged over the weekend.

Sunday, July 8

A vehicle was stopped for speeding on a North Summit road, and deputies arrested the passenger for two outstanding warrants. The driver was also arrested under suspicion of speeding, violating open container laws and consuming alcohol as a minor.

Saturday, July 7

When deputies noticed a vehicle stalled on the side of S.R. 32, they approached the driver and passengers. Deputies found drugs and drug paraphernalia located in the vehicle. The driver was arrested for outstanding warrants and under suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A male and female were also arrested under suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Friday, July 6

The manager of a South Summit property reported multiple buildings and yurts were damaged overnight. The damage is estimated at $3,000. An investigation was underway.

Thursday, July 5

No significant incidents were reported.

Wednesday, July 4

Deputies responded to several complaints about fireworks, but no details were immediately available.

Tuesday, July 3

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident at a home in the Basin and arrested a Park City man under suspicion of assault, criminal mischief, intoxication and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Monday, July 2

An employee of a South Summit business contacted dispatch after several teenagers came into the store while he was emptying the garbage and stole a 30-pack case of beer. The clerk went after the teens, but was unable to get a license plate number. Deputies circulated the area, but did not locate the suspects' vehicle. An investigation was underway.

The manager of a business in Kimball Junction reported $379 in merchandise was stolen.