Sheriff’s report: Spree of vehicle break-ins in Silver Springs, Kimball Junction areas





A string of vehicle break-ins overnight Sunday involved more than a half dozen victims in the Silver Springs and Kimball Junction areas, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Losses include credit cards, some of which were used fraudulently in the Salt Lake Valley; tools; fishing equipment; a wallet; and two N95 masks, according to the report. Most of the vehicles were unlocked, but the thieves in some cases smashed windows.

Deputies indicated they did not have suspect information but were waiting for surveillance footage from a store where the stolen credit cards were used. The cases remained open and were to be referred to the Investigations Division.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, June 1, and Sunday, June 7, including a stolen trailer that contained $10,000 worth of tools and equipment and multiple incidents of domestic violence.

Saturday, June 6

Deputies were dispatched to search the Mirror Lake Highway for a 23-year-old Heber man who had been camping longer than expected. The man’s brother told deputies he did not know what campsite his brother would be using, but described the car he would be in and said he would be camping in his car. Deputies did not find the vehicle at any of the open campsites, but the next day, the man called a friend to pick him up after being locked out of his vehicle overnight.

A 36-year-old Echo man was found dead by his uncle around 7:45 a.m. Deputies were notified by medical personnel on scene that the man was obviously deceased, but the cause of death is not known. He had been drinking heavily the night before. The state medical examiner arrived on-scene to investigate and will determine the cause of death.

A Weber Canyon building sustained damage to a door that indicated someone had tried to break in using a crowbar or similar tool but was unsuccessful. The complainant requested deputies patrol the area when possible and deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the investigations division.

Friday, June 5

Deputies were called to a Kilby Road residence for a report of parents fighting with each other. After interviewing both, deputies arrested the man as the primary aggressor and found a container of marijuana oil when they searched him. He was booked into jail on suspicion of domestic violence assault in the presence of children.

A 61-year-old Kamas man was arrested after pointing a handgun at his neighbor and claiming to be a police officer. After brandishing the weapon, the man left his residence and was pulled over by the Utah Highway Patrol, reporting he was heavily intoxicated. A woman said the man had pointed a handgun at her while she was riding a dirt bike, and deputies indicated the man had shown an EMT badge to the woman’s husband claiming to be a police officer. He is neither. Deputies found a BB gun in the man’s residence that resembled a handgun. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and impersonating an officer.

A 34-year-old Oakley man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in the presence of children after separate incidents Thursday and Friday. The man was said to be armed and was apprehended by the Utah Highway Patrol. Deputies found 31 firearms in his residence and vehicle.

Thursday, June 4

A 53-year-old Stansbury Park woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies spotted her vehicle stopped in the road in the Trailside neighborhood. The dog that was in the vehicle with her was taken by animal control and the vehicle was impounded.

A family fight in Francis drew deputies, but they determined the fight was verbal and had not turned physical. The husband and wife agreed to separate for the night.

Wednesday, June 3

A thief broke into a vending machine at Outlets Park City and made off with around $55. Deputies indicated there was no information about a suspect.

Deputies responded to a family fight in Francis between a mother and her grown son over the man’s treatment of his own son. Deputies indicated the fight had not turned physical and that the pair agreed to separate for the night.

A confrontation at the Oakley Fire Station over reported damage to its landscaping ended without violence. Deputies responded to a report of a machete-wielding man arguing with several people there, but when they arrived found no machete in the area, though the man said he had at one point been holding a flashlight. The man performed landscaping work at the fire station and the argument apparently started because of damage to the landscaping, but deputies reported there was no damage. The parties agreed to separate.

A woman in Silver Springs was scammed out of $200 after someone fraudulently used her friend’s email address to ask her to purchase a gift card to a cosmetics store. Deputies indicated there was no information about the suspect.

A Silver Springs woman reported a backpack containing two tennis rackets had been stolen from her unlocked car Tuesday night into Wednesday. Deputies indicated there was no information about the suspect.

A 2012 Ford pickup was intentionally set on fire on Chalk Creek Road, with its owner alleging it had been stolen. Deputies indicated the owner had not reported it stolen and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division to follow up.

Monday, June 1

A trailer containing $10,000 worth of tools and equipment was stolen from the Jeremy Ranch roundabout construction site. Deputies indicated they listed the trailer on a national database for stolen goods, that information was being gathered on the rest of what was lost and that they would follow up on the case.