Sheriff’s report: Stepfather cited after worksite fight





A 44-year-old Wanship man was cited for domestic violence assault after a fight at a construction site where he was working with his 18-year-old stepson, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The pair were working on a house in Rockport Estates when an argument started and escalated until one was yelling in the other’s face.

The stepfather pushed the teen to the ground and was cited for simple assault.

Deputies indicated the boy’s mother would make arrangements for him to stay elsewhere.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, June 8, and Sunday, June 14, including multiple vehicle break-ins and domestic assaults.

Saturday, June 13

A couple driving from Pennsylvania to California got into an argument at a Coalville gas station, ultimately leading to deputies separating the parties and transporting the woman to a car-rental agency. The man and the woman, both in their mid-50s, reported the other had hit them, but deputies reported there was no physical evidence to support either story.

A 27-year-old Coalville man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence assault in the presence of children after deputies determined he was the primary aggressor in a fight with a woman. The woman damaged an iPad during the fight; the man pushed her down, causing her to hit her head and injure her hand. Deputies indicated a lethality assessment was performed with the woman and that the case had been referred to the Division of Child and Family Services and the local victim’s advocate.

Friday, June 12

Multiple vehicle burglaries were reported in the Silver Springs neighborhood.

Deputies received reports of several people speeding in the Jeremy Ranch neighborhood and directed patrols in the area.

Deputies assisted the Park City Police Department on a traffic stop on S.R. 224. The vehicle fled from the initial officer and was spotted traveling at a high rate of speed toward Kimball Junction. Deputies attempted to pursue but lost sight of the vehicle once it entered Interstate 80 toward Salt Lake City.

Deputies received a report of a possibly impaired driver on Interstate 80 near Wanship. The 58-year-old Park City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after performing poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken to jail without incident.

A 22-year-old Kamas woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after law enforcement received a call about a possibly impaired driver and a federal officer found the vehicle parked in the middle of a road in Samak. Deputies noticed multiple open containers of alcohol in the vehicle, which was running with the woman in the driver’s seat. The woman performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was arrested.

A Coalville man reported someone stole his shoes from his front porch, which were worth $90. Deputies indicated they didn’t have any suspects.

Four vehicle burglaries were reported in the Silver Springs neighborhood, with the stolen items including an aftermarket backup camera, headrest DVD players, a gas credit card, cash and a credit card that was later used in the Salt Lake Valley. Deputies indicated all four vehicles may have been left unlocked.

Thursday, June 11

A witness notified deputies of four teenagers who stole beer and ran out of the 7-Eleven at the Canyons Village base area. Deputies were able to contact two of the teens, 16- and 15-year-old Park City girls, and were following up to track down the other two.

A 42-year-old Park City man was arrested for having outstanding warrants after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Kimball Junction. He was booked into jail.

A Silver Creek couple’s fight brought deputies to their residence, who supervised while the man packed and left for a camping trip. The woman broke a dish in the course of the argument and deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the County Attorney’s office.

Wednesday, June 10

An inmate broke a protective order barring communication by requesting a woman hire a lawyer for the inmate’s case. The message was relayed by the inmate’s mother. Deputies indicated the case would be referred to the County Attorney’s office.

A woman reported someone broke into her car on Kilby Road and stole her ID card. Deputies indicated they did not have suspect information.

Tuesday, June 9

Deputies responded to two attempted vehicle break-ins on Rasmussen Road that had occurred in the previous few days. In one, someone gained entrance to a vehicle, and in the other, someone damaged the door and lock to a motorhome but were not able to get in. Deputies indicated they did not have information about a suspect and that nothing was taken.

Monday, June 8

Deputies impounded a vehicle after pulling it over for a traffic violation and finding the registration had been revoked. The driver was cited.