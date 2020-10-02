Sheriff’s report: Stolen bike leads to chase down Parleys Canyon





A stolen mountain bike led to a chase on Interstate 80, a move to disable the vehicle while it was driving on the highway and a handful of charges for the 28-year-old Riverton man behind the wheel, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase started just after 7:30 p.m. when a young man reported his mountain bike had been stolen from a Kimball Junction grocery store minutes before, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.

Witnesses were able to give deputies the suspect’s vehicle description and license plate information.

Deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over on S.R. 224 but the man fled down Parleys Canyon. Utah Highway Patrol troopers incapacitated the vehicle at the mouth of the canyon near exit 130, and apprehended the driver a short time later after he attempted to escape on foot.

Both he and a 37-year-old Draper woman who was in the vehicle were taken to a Salt Lake Valley hospital because they had ingested heroin shortly before being arrested.

Once he was released from the hospital, the man was booked into the Summit County Jail on multiple charges related to aggravated assault, driving the stolen vehicle and theft.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 27, including a string of vehicle break-ins near Kimball Junction and a drunken man wielding a knife in a Kimball Junction hotel.

Sunday, Sept. 27

A Coalville man reported that multiple signs supporting Joe Biden’s campaign for president had been stolen from his yard. The man said three young men were seen stealing a sign from his yard Saturday night and that he felt he was being targeted. Deputies indicated that they were reviewing leads posted to social media and that they would follow up.

Deputies responded to a family fight in Francis, but determined the fight had not progressed to physical violence. The people agreed to separate for the night.

Saturday, Sept. 26

A 45-year-old Park City man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant when deputies spotted him walking on Highland Drive. After a search, deputies found drugs and drug paraphernalia in his backpack.

A woman reported her car’s front license plate had gone missing. Deputies indicated they listed it on a national database for stolen goods and that they had no suspects or leads.

Deputies assisted the Colorado Department of Human Services in an attempt to locate five children who had been taken out of Colorado by their parents. A warrant on the parents’ cellphones showed that they were in Summit County, but deputies learned the family had obtained a new vehicle and had left the area.

Friday, Sept. 25

Summit County Search and Rescue responded to the Mirror Lake area for a report of an overdue person, who was shortly located in good health.

A 24-year-old Michigan man was arrested on suspicion of weapons offenses and intoxication after deputies responded to a Kimball Junction hotel for a report of a man waving a knife around in the lobby. Deputies found the man in his room, along with the knife, and the man had difficulty staying upright and admitted to having had six or seven drinks.

Deputies reported a string of vehicle burglaries in the Silver Springs neighborhood, with all of the vehicles having been left unlocked. Deputies indicated they had surveillance footage of the suspect.

A woman reported the front window of her car had been smashed and her purse stolen after she left her vehicle at the Run-A-Muk dog park for about 20 minutes. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

A woman reported that a window had been broken in her car, parked at the Utah Olympic Park, and that two packs had been taken, one of which included her wallet and several credit cards. Deputies indicated they would follow up and review surveillance footage.

Deputies were patrolling Outlets Park City when they were flagged down and told a theft had just occurred and that the perpetrators were leaving the parking lot. Deputies stopped the suspected vehicle and a passenger fled on foot. The driver said it was his sister who had stolen the items and who had fled from deputies, and a report from the shop’s employees matched the description of the man’s sister. Deputies arrested the 41-year-old Taylorsville man on suspicion of possession of stolen merchandise and driving with an open container of alcohol, and indicated charges against the sister would be screened by the County Attorney’s Office.

Deputies investigating one theft at Outlets Park City were told of a theft at another business, and located a man nearby who was in possession of stolen merchandise. Deputies spotted him while he was changing clothes and ingesting narcotics. He was transported to a Salt Lake Valley hospital and deputies indicated charges would be screened with the County Attorney’s Office.

Thursday, Sept. 24

A Kimball Junction man reported that a woman who used to live with him stole his business credit card when she visited for the weekend. He said she admitted making $700 in charges on the card and would make payments on the debt. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Narcotics were stolen from a medical facility in Kamas. Deputies indicated the case would be handled by detectives and that they had found physical evidence at the scene.

A Kamas hardware store reported a woman attempted to use a fraudulent credit card. The woman fled before deputies arrived but was found camping in the Uinta Mountains. Deputies indicated the woman had racked up more than $2,000 in fraudulent charges at the store in the last month. The 25-year-old Magna woman was arrested on suspicion of felony theft.

A 21-year-old Heber man was arrested on suspicion of numerous felonies after an investigation revealed he had stolen more than $3,500 from customers of the credit union where he worked. Deputies indicated the credit union’s fraud department discovered that the man had duplicated customers’ debit cards and used them to steal from customers’ accounts.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Deputies assisted the Park City Police Department with a stolen vehicle felony stop on Interstate 80.

A woman reported someone had used her account to fraudulently order merchandise from a big-box store. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

A 26-year-old Park City man was airlifted to a Salt Lake Valley hospital after being found unconscious near the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Brown’s Canyon Road. Deputies received the call around 5:30 a.m. but indicated they did not know when the crash occurred. The man was traveling eastward when the pickup truck he was driving left the roadway, rolled multiple times and destroyed 100 feet of fence. The man sustained significant non-life-threatening injuries to his head, back and pelvis.

Monday, Sept. 21

Deputies responded to a family fight in Bear Hollow where a mother and adult son each claimed the other had been threatening. Deputies indicated no crime had been committed and that the parties agreed to separate.