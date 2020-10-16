Sheriff’s report: Stolen truck ends up at grocery store with evidence left inside





A man reported his truck had been stolen from his driveway in the Old Ranch Road neighborhood around 6 a.m. Wednesday after he had left it unlocked with the keys in it, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies indicated the truck was found in a Kimball Junction grocery store parking lot later that day with several items missing, according to the report.

The man said that two drink containers in the truck were not his and deputies booked them into evidence to search for fingerprints.

Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division and that they would seek video surveillance footage.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 11, including several stolen vehicles and an altercation over used oil.

Sunday, Oct. 11

A 63-year-old Park City man was hit by a car in a grocery store parking lot. The 36-year-old driver said she didn’t see the man because he was in the car’s blind spot. The man sustained minor injuries but did not require hospitalization.

An SUV was stolen from a driveway on Cutter Lane overnight. Deputies indicated they listed the vehicle on a federal database for stolen goods and advised area law enforcement agencies to attempt to locate the vehicle.

A pickup truck was stolen from a driveway in the Trailside neighborhood overnight. Deputies indicated they listed the vehicle on a federal database for stolen goods and advised area law enforcement agencies to attempt to locate the vehicle.

A person reported their vehicle had been burglarized overnight in the Trailside neighborhood near the location of a separate vehicle theft. Deputies indicated credit cards stolen from the vehicle were used in the Salt Lake Valley and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Saturday, Oct. 10

A Cadillac was stolen in Francis overnight. Deputies indicated there was no information about a suspect and that they listed the vehicle on a federal database for stolen goods and would follow up.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence in Jeremy Ranch. A man said his ex-wife, a 30-year-old Parkite, threw a plate and kicked children’s toys before leaving. Deputies indicated they were unable to locate the woman and that charges would be screened with the County Attorney’s Office.

A 43-year-old Park City man was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after deputies responded to a Kimball Junction apartment and learned the man had kicked a 16-year-old in the shin. Deputies indicated the man was intoxicated and a guest at the apartment, and that the two people were not related.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Deputies responded to a Summit Park gas station over an altercation about used oil. One man said he was punched in the face when he approached another man about the payment process for collecting used oil. The other man said that he was pumping oil back into its container after the man refused to sign paperwork when a greasy towel he was using hit the other man in the chest. That started an altercation, and the person pumping the oil said he punched the other man to get away from him. Deputies indicated the case would be screened for charges by the County Attorney’s Office.

A man was cited for leaving the scene of an accident after deputies tracked him down near Coalville following an altercation at a Kimball Junction gas station. Deputies responded to the gas station after a man reported someone driving a rental truck had purposefully hit his vehicle before leaving on Interstate 80.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

A man reported his car had been stolen from in front of his Silver Springs residence overnight and that he had surveillance footage showing it. He tracked the vehicle’s GPS coordinates to a location in Salt Lake City. The Salt Lake City Police Department found the vehicle and a suspect in possession of it, but did not book him into jail for medical reasons. Deputies indicated the case would be referred to the Investigations Division.

Monday, Oct. 5

Summit County Search and Rescue responded to the Highline Trail area for an injured horseback rider who was bucked off her horse.

Deputies were flagged down in the Uinta Mountains by a camping party that reported that two hunters were several hours overdue. Deputies located the two hunters who said the delay was due to their recovering a downed elk and that they had the coordinates to return to camp.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on S.R. 224 for having registration that expired in 2017. The license plate did not belong to the vehicle, which did not have insurance. Deputies indicated a search revealed drug paraphernalia and a new tool kit that the driver could not explain how he owned. Deputies cited and released the driver and impounded the vehicle.