Sheriff’s Report: Suspect in Wanship burglary spree may have left meth pipe at scene

A spree of break-ins in the Wanship area continued last week, but a bumbling burglar might have given the Summit County Sheriff’s Office a break after deputies found a meth pipe at the scene of the most recent theft.

According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of tools and jewelry missing from a storage unit on S.R. 32 on Thursday. They found a meth pipe on the scene and are testing it for fingerprints, believing it to belong to the suspect. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division as part of the ongoing spree of thefts.

The night before, a burglar had gone through a number of storage units, and was apparently looking for smaller items because the gates are now locked after dark. The suspect took some personal paperwork that may have account numbers.

Several storage units were broken into in Wanship Friday, June 21, as were several storage sheds around June 16.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement also responded to several other calls between Monday, June 24, and Sunday, June 30, including a $17,000 bank fraud involving a washed check and the theft of two bicycles worth a combined $15,000.

Sunday, June 30

A man and woman walked into the Sunglass Hut at the Park City Outlets Sunday evening and walked out with six pairs of sunglasses worth about $1,200. The person who contacted the Sheriff’s Office did not notice anything had been taken for about an hour. Deputies indicated there was surveillance video that showed the pair stealing the sunglasses, but there weren’t any initial leads.

Saturday, June 29

Search and Rescue was dispatched for reports of a missing child in the Monviso area, but the child was found before they arrived.

Deputies arrived on Mountain Ranch Drive in Trailside to find a 53-year-old Park City man unresponsive and the person who called them beginning CPR. They took over the effort before being relieved by medical personnel, who ultimately were unsuccessful in saving the man’s life. The death was to be referred to the medical examiner’s office, and deputies did not report it as suspicious.

Two bicycles worth more than $15,000 were taken out of a shed on West Meadows Connection in the Snyderville Basin. When a man went to get his and his wife’s bikes out for a ride around 7 a.m., he noticed the gate had been unlocked and the shed doors were open. One, a turquoise Yeti SB5.5 XT, was valued at $7,500, while the other, a custom-built turquoise Yeti SB5 Beti, was valued at $8,000. The man did not have their serial numbers.

A 29-year-old Syracuse man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after road workers in Coalville reported an SUV driving recklessly, traveling twice the posted speed limit on Coalville’s Main Street and hitting a road sign. A Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officer found the vehicle at the Echo Dam. The driver said he had been driving through Coalville. He performed poorly on some field sobriety tests, refused others, and was arrested.

Friday, June 28

A 22-year-old Peoa man was arrested for suspicion of DUI after deputies pulled him over for speeding on 4200 North in Oakley. Deputies smelled alcohol and the driver agreed to field sobriety tests, which suggested he was impaired. He was brought to jail and performed a breath test, which showed his breath alcohol concentration as 0.161. Deputies found open containers of alcohol in the vehicle as they were taking an inventory.

A thief stole two $500 Android tablets and $1,000 in cash from a West Browns Canyons Road business. The exterior key lock box had been damaged and opened, and a rock had been thrown through an interior window, which gave access to the office that contained the cash drawer.

About $1,000 of damage was done to a residence under construction on Woodland Place in Summit Park. The person who called the Sheriff’s Office said two exterior doors had been damaged, as had two windows, and tools and supplies had been strewn across the yard. He suspects youths to be the culprits but did not identify them.

Thursday, June 27

A trip to Walmart ended badly for two Parkites. A deputy made contact with the driver of a vehicle in the parking lot and found he had a warrant for his arrest. They arrested the 26-year-old Park City man, who told deputies there were two other people with him in the car who had gone into the store. When deputies approached them, they found one had three warrants out for her arrest, and arrested her. They then found a small amount of cocaine in the 32-year-old Park City woman’s backpack.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 80 for a suspected lane violation and arrested the driver after they found he had a warrant out for his arrest. They then found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the 41-year-old Aurora, Colorado, man’s backpack and investigated him for possible DUI, which was not substantiated.

A thief stole at least $600 worth of merchandise from Bed Bath and Beyond before taking off in a white Mercedes SUV.

A Meadows Drive person was swindled out of more than $6,500 after someone purchased three iPad Airs and three iPhone XS Max models using their account. Verizon was able to lock the account, but only after the six Apple products had been purchased. Deputies indicated the investigation was ongoing.

Wednesday, June 26

Overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, someone stole 10 bales of hay from a Francis hay barn on S.R. 32. The thief backed up to the barn and loaded the bales, valued at $50-$75 each. Deputies indicated there were not any initial leads.

A Silver Summit man may have lost $17,000 after a suspected thief used a washed check to withdraw it from his bank account. When the victim caught wind of it, he closed the account, and indicated he would file a statement.

Tuesday, June 25

Search And Rescue was called out for an overdue mountain biker. The biker was located in good health on the Flying Dog trail system in the Jeremy Ranch/Glenwild area.

A woman who lost her iPhone at the Shell station in Summit Park saw it ping to the Holladay area using the Find My iPhone app. Unified Police in the Salt Lake Valley did not locate the phone, and the woman then contacted the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Two adults were cited and one juvenile was issued a referral and released to a parent after deputies found 5.6 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a vehicle on Silver Sage Drive in the Basin. When deputies contacted the suspicious vehicle, they saw drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain sight and searched the vehicle.

Monday, June 24

A woman called the Sheriff’s Office after her boyfriend threw her clothes out of a window in the middle of a fight. The man and woman were arguing when she started to collect her belongings to leave the Aspen Drive home, which is near Rockport. Deputies responded and found that no crime had been committed and advised the woman to call the Sheriff’s Office to help keep the peace when she returns for the rest of her stuff.

A shopper went inside TJ Maxx for about 20 minutes and came out to find some recent purchases missing from his car, including clothes and a women’s watch. He said he was sure he had locked the car. Deputies indicated they would follow up on the case, but said there were no nearby cameras or traceable evidence at the scene.