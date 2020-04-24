Sheriff’s report: Suspect wrecks roommate’s car then assaults her during argument





A Summit Park car crash Monday had sheriff’s deputies searching for the driver on suspicion of assault and leaving the scene of an accident, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The 26-year-old suspect crashed her roommate’s vehicle, abandoned it at a Summit Park address where it was unable to be driven, then returned to their home, assaulted the roommate and left in an acquaintance’s vehicle, according to the report.

Deputies contacted the roommate, who explained that an argument had broken out between the two after the suspect told her she wrecked the car. The argument turned physical and deputies determined the suspect assaulted the roommate, who had several visible injuries including bruising on her face and cuts.

The crashed vehicle was towed back to the shared residence at the owner’s request.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Deputies tried unsuccessfully to reach the suspect via her cellphone and indicated the case was still active and that the County Attorney’s Office would screen charges of domestic violence assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, April 13, and Sunday, April 19, including multiple incidents of domestic violence and a $4,600 tax fraud.

Sunday, April 19

A 52-year-old Park City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after damaging property in a Redstone home after an argument with his wife. He was booked into the Summit County Jail and deputies indicated his wife completed a lethality assessment.

Saturday, April 18

A 25-year-old man called the Sheriff’s Office for help retrieving some items a roommate had taken from him, but ended up being booked into the Summit County Jail when deputies discovered he had shattered a glass bowl and punched a hole in a wall during an argument with the roommate. The San Jose, California, man was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief domestic violence and taken to jail.

A man who recently had knee surgery had his pain medication stolen from his briefcase. The man said 40 opiate pills and 40 Tylenol had been stolen from his office, which is on Silver Creek Drive. Deputies indicated there were no leads and that there was no information about a potential suspect.

A man reported his bike had been stolen from his Kimball Junction residence. He suspected he left his garage door open overnight. Deputies indicated the man provided the bike’s serial number, that they listed the bike on a national database of stolen merchandise and that they had no suspects.

Two Park City men in their 20s were cited for retail theft and released after admitting they had put on shirts at Walmart and walked out of the store without paying for them. Walmart theft reduction staff detained the men until a sheriff’s deputy responded and cited them.

Friday, April 17

A 43-year-old Kamas man was booked for a suspected probation violation after deputies discovered he had consumed alcohol.

Thursday, April 16

A 39-year-old Coalville man was cited for DUI and speeding and was taken to a Salt Lake Valley hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after deputies discovered his vehicle had left the roadway and ended up 75 yards off of East Chalk Creek Road. He was alone in the car at the time of the accident.

A 44-year-old Park City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence criminal mischief and intoxication after deputies determined she damaged property inside a Trailside home after a dispute with someone else who lived there. The woman claimed she had been assaulted by the cohabitant but deputies did not find sufficient evidence to support that claim.

A Tollgate Canyon woman reported someone used her personal information to fraudulently file last year’s taxes on Turbo Tax, netting the thief both the refund due to the woman and the recent stimulus check. The victim indicated she lost more than $4,600. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Employees at a Silver Creek Road business reported that a trailer loaded with equipment was stolen from a back alley and that they had last seen it Monday.