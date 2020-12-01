Sheriff’s report: Suspects in custody after chase ends in Henefer





On Tuesday, deputies assisted the Utah Highway Patrol in pursuit of suspects in Henefer who fled after a car chase, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects were taken into custody without incident, according to the report, and at least 10 deputies were involved in the chase.

Deputies indicated the Utah Highway Patrol was investigating the incident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 29, including several incidents of fraud and shoplifting.

Sunday, Nov. 29

Deputies indicated the investigation into the shooting on Teal Drive was ongoing through the day.

Saturday, Nov. 28

A woman reported her snowmobile and trailer had been stolen from Weber Canyon. She said she found the snowmobile online and that it appeared that a man in Elwood sold it to a man in Tooele. Deputies indicated the case remained open.

A man stole three pairs of Gucci sunglasses from an Outlets Park City store and then fled. Deputies indicated they unsuccessfully searched the area for the man.

Deputies arrested a 28-year-old West Jordan man on suspicion of intoxication and domestic violence after responding to a Kimball Junction hotel around 3:15 a.m. for a report of a man and woman screaming at each other.

A man sent $350 via an online banking app to a person who was advertising puppies for sale on an online classified site. The money was to be used as a deposit, but when the man showed up at the Bear Hollow address, the homeowner said there were no puppies there and that they were unaware their address had been used. Deputies indicated there were no leads but that the case remained open.

A Jeremy Ranch woman sent $450 to a person claiming to be Sheriff’s Lt. Wilkinson. The fraudster called the woman and told her she had a warrant for her arrest and that she needed to send the money. Deputies indicated there were no leads.

A Kamas man reported that someone stole his utility trailer between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. It had been parked in front of his house. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect and that the man did not have the identifying information about the trailer.

Friday, Nov. 27

A man stole a dozen coats from an Outlets Park City store and jumped into a waiting vehicle to flee the scene. Deputies indicated they were unable to locate the vehicle or gather surveillance footage.

Thursday, Nov. 26

A Francis man reported he had footage of a 34-year-old Duchesne man stealing items from his barn. Deputies indicated they spoke with the man, who told them he was in Nephi. Deputies indicated they referred the case to the County Attorney’s Office to secure an arrest warrant.

Deputies indicated they would screen stalking charges with the County Attorney’s Office against a 22-year-old Kamas man who repeatedly visited his ex-girlfriend’s place of work and threatened to kill her. Deputies indicated they were unable to contact the suspect but the case remained active.

A Coalville man reported that someone punctured tires on three of his vehicles over a three-day period. Deputies indicated that four tires were punctured and that the man didn’t know who had done it.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Washington man on suspicion of intoxication and disorderly conduct after responding to a Pinebrook residence for a report of an intoxicated person. When they told the man to cease his annoying behavior and go to bed, he refused and then locked his sister out of her house.

Deputies responded to the Silver Springs neighborhood for a report of a package theft. They indicated that three separate thefts in the area appeared to be linked and that two of the stolen items had been recovered. Surveillance footage showed a man wearing a face mask and hat. Deputies indicated they were unable to find the man in the neighborhood.

A window was smashed on a vehicle parked at the Basin Rec Fieldhouse and the person made off with a purse that was left on the front seat. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

A thief stole yard care equipment from the bed of a parked vehicle. Deputies indicated the owner had serial numbers for two of the tools and that they listed those on a national database of stolen goods. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

A former tenant stole $20,000 to $30,000 worth of furnaces and air conditioning units from a Newpark residence after being evicted. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Monday, Nov. 23

An 18-year-old Park City woman was defrauded out of more than $1,200 after receiving a check from a new employer. The woman found the job on a social media site and received a check for $1,900. After depositing the check, she sent $1,200 back to her new employer — and an additional amount of money in gift cards — before the credit union flagged the transactions as fraudulent. Deputies indicated they would follow up.