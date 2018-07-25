Sheriff’s report: Man acting suspiciously at Snyderville Basin trailhead arrested for disorderly conduct

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, July 16, and Sunday, July 22, including reports of a man acting suspiciously at a trailhead in a Snyderville Basin neighborhood.

Sunday, July 22

A large rock was thrown through the windshield of a truck while it was parked on a South Summit road.

A woman contacted dispatch after her brother fought with their parents. He admitted to punching a wall during the argument and was arrested for suspicion of criminal mischief.

Saturday, July 21

No significant incident were reported.

Friday, July 20

A 10-foot long blue Big Tex Trailer was stolen from a South Summit driveway along with a personalized engraved rock. It was later found in Samak and returned to the owner.

Thursday, July 19

A duffle bag containing a sleeping bag and knife, among other items, was taken from a man's vehicle in the Snyderville Basin.

Dispatch received a report of a man acting suspiciously near a trailhead in a Basin neighborhood. He allegedly refused to identify himself to deputies and became agitated while being handcuffed, pulling away from officers and yelling profanities. He was arrested under suspicion of failing to provide his identify, interfering with arrest and disorderly conduct.

Wednesday, July 18

While deputies were looking for two burglary suspects, they found a suspicious vehicle at a Basin trailhead. Three men were found hiding in the bushes with alcohol, drugs and drug paraphernalia. They were cited and released.

When a man returned to his Basin home, he saw a man sitting in the front seat of his son's vehicle. Money was missing from the vehicle, but the man fled on foot before deputies arrived. They were unable to locate the suspect.

Dispatch received a report of two people unconscious in a vehicle on a North Summit road. The driver was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and the passenger was arrested for suspicion of intoxication.

A cellphone was stolen from a man's car when he was sleeping in it while it was parked on a road in the Basin.

Tuesday, July, 17

Summit County Search and Rescue responded to a report of a missing hiker in the King's Peak area of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. He was later located and reunited with the rest of his party.

More than 100 gallons of diesel fuel were siphoned out of a North Summit man's truck and transfer tank.

Monday, July 16

Dispatch received a report of a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a home in the Kimball Junction area. The man left the home before deputies arrived, but found him at a nearby bus stop. He was arrested under suspicion of aggravated assault.

Two packages containing $235 worth of apparel were taken from the porch of a home in the Basin.