Sheriff’s report: Three burglaries on one Summit Park street





Summit Park was hit with a string of burglaries Sunday afternoon, including ones that targeted two vehicles, according to reports from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The thefts occurred on Aspen Drive, according to the reports, and deputies don’t have a suspect.

In one case, a woman’s bike was stolen from the front of her home on Aspen Drive. Deputies indicated that the bike wasn’t locked and that the woman didn’t provide a serial number, which helps in the effort to track stolen goods.

A man reported someone had stolen his wallet and cash from his car parked in the driveway of his home on Aspen Drive.

Another man reported his truck had been broken into on Aspen Drive overnight. He reported someone had stolen tools and golf and sports equipment.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 4, including someone driving off with a tractor and a smash-and-grab burglary from a Silver Creek business.

Sunday, Oct. 4

Deputies cited a 27-year-old Park City man for possession of THC after stopping the vehicle he was driving on SR 224 near Cove Canyon Road for having expired registration. The driver admitted to having two vials of THC oil, which deputies confiscated before citing and releasing the man.

Deputies responded to a report of a death in the Old Ranch Road neighborhood. They indicated the 65-year-old Park City man had suffered from numerous medical conditions and that the death appeared to be naturally caused.

Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious incident in Coalville and found small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine in the suspected vehicle. Both the driver and passenger denied owning the drugs. Deputies indicated no evidence existed of who owned the drugs and that the case would be referred to the County Attorney’s Office.

Deputies responded to Promontory Park City after a man reported someone had stolen his tractor from his driveway sometime on Friday or Saturday. Deputies indicated tracks from the scene showed the tractor was loaded onto a trailer and driven away. Deputies listed the tractor on a national database of stolen goods and indicated they would follow up to review security footage from neighboring houses.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Summit County Search and Rescue conducted training in the Black Fork area of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

Summit County Search and Rescue was dispatched to the Gardner’s Fork area of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest for a report of an overdue hunting party. Crews located the hunters’ vehicle unoccupied in the area. The two hunters were located in good health a couple of hours after sunset.

Deputies responded to the Kimball Junction area for a report of a physical fight. There was evidence that a fight had occurred but the two participants gave conflicting stories about what happened. Deputies indicated the County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

Friday, Oct. 2

Deputies responded to Bear Hollow for a report of a protective order violation in which a woman had sent several text messages to a man who had a protective order against her. Deputies indicated they unsuccessfully attempted to contact the woman and that the case would be forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Deputies responded to an alarm from glass being broken at a Silver Creek construction equipment rental store. No one was found when deputies cleared the store, but the manager said multiple pieces of equipment were missing. Deputies indicated surveillance video showed two young males break the glass door, load several items into a vehicle and then head toward U.S. 40.

A Marion woman reported several flags supporting President Trump and law enforcement had been stolen from her front yard. She said she would be placing several more flags on her property and deputies indicated her property would be added to the property watch list.

Deputies responded to a report of a stolen timber beam at a residential construction site in Silver Creek.

A man reported that his van had been stolen from his driveway in the Old Ranch Road neighborhood. Deputies indicated they listed the vehicle on a national database for stolen vehicles.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

A man said he left his Trailside home with the garage door open for about a half hour, and when he returned he discovered three pairs of skis had been stolen. Deputies indicated multiple neighbors reported seeing the same suspicious vehicle, a newer hatchback with dark taillights, driving through the neighborhood. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.

A mother reported that her 15-year-old son punched her in the shoulder multiple times during an argument. She said she wanted him removed from the home and deputies indicated they filed a juvenile referral and took the teen to a juvenile facility.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Deputies assisted the Utah Highway Patrol with a large vehicle fire on westbound I-80.

Deputies responded to the Trailside neighborhood for a report of an unconscious 60-year-old man who was not breathing. Deputies started lifesaving efforts, which were taken over by medical personnel, who declared the man dead. Deputies indicated the death is not considered suspicious but that the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner would determine the cause of death.

A woman reported her vehicle had been burglarized in Jeremy Ranch. Sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., someone had smashed the front passenger window of her vehicle and stolen her gym bag.