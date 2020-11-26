Sheriff’s report: Three girls hit by a car in Pinebrook driveway





On Thursday, three girls aged 8 to 10 years old were hit by a car just after they’d gotten off a school bus in Pinebrook, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The girls sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report, and one was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Deputies indicated that there was no evidence the 18-year-old Park City driver was impaired or distracted. The accident, which occurred at low speed, happened around 3:45 p.m., and the driver said glare from the sun obstructed his view.

The girls were in the driveway of the driver’s home, Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said, and it appears that the girls may have been picking something up that had fallen on the driveway.

The driver was not cited but the responding deputy is recommending the County Attorney’s Office screen the case for charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 22, including executing a search warrant that resulted in multiple felony drug charges and an incident of stalking after a 59-year-old man broke off a sexual relationship with a 27-year-old woman.

Sunday, Nov. 22

Deputies reviewed drone and stalking laws.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Deputies reviewed high-risk stops and field sobriety tests.

Friday, Nov. 20

A man reported that $1,000 in fraudulent checks from his bank account had been written to a colleague at a Kimball Junction business. The man suspected the coworker stole checks from his backpack while they were both at work. Deputies indicated the case was active and that they would follow up.

Deputies arrested a 54-year-old Park City man on suspicion of intoxication after responding to a Kimball Junction-area apartment complex for a report of a man disturbing the peace. Deputies indicated the man was intoxicated and causing unreasonable annoyance and disturbing his neighbors.

A Trailside man reported his ex-wife brought only one of their two children to a scheduled custody exchange, claiming that their daughter did not feel ready to return to her father’s home after a recent argument. Deputies indicated the County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

An East Side man reported that someone had fraudulently purchased three iPhones using his accounts. Deputies indicated the order was stopped for two of the phones and that the third may have been delivered to an address in Kaysville. Deputies indicated the Investigations Division would follow up.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Deputies pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 80 and cited the occupants for retail theft after responding to a report of a theft at Outlets Park City. Deputies indicated the 24- and 25-year-old women from Las Vegas had stolen merchandise from two Outlets Park City stores in the vehicle.

A 34-year-old Park City man was arrested on suspicion of several felony drug charges after deputies executed a search warrant on a Summit Park home and found methamphetamine, heroin, LSD, several prescription drugs and paraphernalia.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Summit County Search and Rescue responded to the Mirror Lake Highway to assist the Utah Highway Patrol with a large container truck that slid off the road and needed to be towed. Crews reached the scene with a snowcat but the truck was gone when they arrived.

Deputies responded to assist a medical call in Coalville, during which a 49-year-old man died.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Deputies approached a suspicious vehicle parked at the DeJoria Center and found that four Kamas teenagers had been smoking marijuana. The three teenage boys under 18 years old were referred to the juvenile justice system and released to their parents, while the 18-year-old male was cited and released.

A Francis man is out $600 in cash after his wallet was stolen from his vehicle overnight. Deputies indicated the man left the garage door open, that he was unsure if any of his stolen credit cards had been used fraudulently and that the case remained active.

A 59-year-old Park City man reported a 27-year-old Park City woman with whom he had a sexual relationship was stalking him and his family. The man said the two were in a consensual relationship but that she started stalking him after he broke it off. Deputies indicated the case would remain open while the man gathered additional evidence about past incidents of domestic violence.

Monday, Nov. 16

A Coalville woman reported that her sister-in-law had threatened to kill her and was following her in her vehicle. Deputies interviewed all the people involved in the incident and indicated there wasn’t sufficient information for an arrest. Deputies indicated the County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges of threatening violence and that the 26-year-old sister-in-law had been told she could not return to the woman’s home.

A Kimball Junction business reported it had been defrauded out of $280 worth of product and money after the owner was notified that someone fraudulently purchased vaping products. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

A man entered an Outlets Park City store, grabbed eight purses from the display at the front of the store, then ran out into a waiting Mercedes that drove away. Deputies indicated the getaway vehicle had a temporary license plate with numbers that weren’t visible and that they would refer the case to the Investigations Division.