Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man discovered in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary in Silver Creek

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

A 33-year-old Tooele man was arrested Friday night following a string of crimes in Silver Creek.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested the man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle that was located in a gas station parking lot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The car was impounded and the man was transported to the Summit County Jail.

The next morning, an employee reported a theft that occurred sometime overnight. The person said $125 was missing from one of the registers, deputies said.

Surveillance footage from around 10:30 p.m. showed a white man wearing a green hoodie, white shirt and tan pants walking into the business through a back door, according to the report. The man was seen taking money from a register before walking out of the same door and going back to the car parked outside.

The Tooele man was arrested by deputies for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. When the man was taken to jail, deputies discovered more than $100 in cash on him. The money was booked into evidence. He now faces additional charges for burglary.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Jan. 9 and Sunday, Jan. 15, including reports of assault, identity theft and drugs.

Sunday, Jan. 15

A 53-year-old Kamas man was displaying signs of intoxication during a traffic stop in Francis. He admitted to deputies that he had been drinking. The man performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests and was taken into custody for DUI.

Summit County Search and Rescue was dispatched to the Boulder Creek area to help retrieve a group of stranded snowmobilers. The individuals were located shortly before shift change.

A Snyders Mill man reported that an unknown suspect used his information to obtain a $20,000 loan from an online bank. The loan was obtained using the complainant’s information so deputies are unable to trace the suspect. The man was working with the bank to get his name off the loan and requested to have the incident documented with local law enforcement.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on S.R. 224 after a registration check revealed the vehicle was not insured. There was a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and the driver displayed signs of impairment. A probable cause search revealed multiple items of drug paraphernalia and small amounts of marijuana. The driver, a 26-year-old Park City man, agreed to participate in a standardized field sobriety test. He performed poorly and was subsequently taken into custody.

An employee working at a ranch in Oakley reported he and his coworkers were approached by two people on snowmobiles at the end of his shift. The man was closing the gate, and the snowmobilers accused the employees of removing a sign from the county road. A verbal altercation ensued. One of the snowmobilers assaulted the employee during the argument and threatened him with a lawsuit. The snowmobilers quickly left the area before any identifying information could be collected. A nearby camera may have captured the incident, but deputies have been unable to contact the owner. Deputies planned to follow up.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Search and Rescue was contacted through a global satellite company about an activation near Lilly Lake. The party was found in good condition by a Search and Rescue member already in the forest.

A 19-year-old Park City man was taken into custody following a domestic incident in Pinebrook.

A vehicle was stopped on S.R. 224 for a revoked registration. The driver said he was aware that he has not had insurance for a long period of time. Deputies cited the driver for having no insurance and a revoked registration. The vehicle was impounded.

Friday, Jan. 13

A Snyderville Basin woman reported identity theft. She said she gave her driver’s license and social security number to someone she thought was hiring her for a remote job. The woman later discovered it was not a real company. She wanted to report the incident so she could get a new driver’s license. Deputies have no suspects.

A traffic stop was initiated on S.R. 224 after a registration check on a vehicle showed there was no insurance. Deputies made contact with the driver and noticed the strong smell of marijuana. A subsequent vehicle search revealed small amounts of marijuana. The driver was issued a citation and released.

A 26-year-old Salt Lake City man was arrested for public intoxication at a Canyons Village gas station after he was located by a concerned citizen. The man was unable to safely provide for himself and would not give deputies the address of where he was staying.

Deputies were dispatched to a gas station in Coalville to assist patrol with a trespassing complaint. A K9 officer alerted that narcotics were present in the vehicle during the investigation. A subsequent search yielded more than 24.2 grams of THC resin and less than one gram of raw marijuana. The 35-year-old South Dakota man was issued a citation and released.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Deputies responded to a vehicle accident involving a 14-year-old North Summit boy, who succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. A Special Enforcement Unit completed accident reconstruction. Further investigation was planned.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Several trespassing complaints were taken in the Canyons Village area. People were seen walking through a neighborhood near White Pine Lane, which is marked as a private lane, to access the Tombstone lift. Deputies arrived, but could not locate the trespassers. Residents were told to contact Summit County Dispatch if the people were seen again.

Deputies were dispatched to Henefer for an attempted burglary. A caller woke up and found the side door of his garage kicked in with the door jamb broken. The door that leads to the inside of the residence from the inside of the garage was also found to be tampered with. However, no one was believed to have made it inside the home. The caller found nothing missing. Deputies have no leads or suspects.

A deputy received a call about criminal mischief in Hoytsville. A woman said her vehicle was keyed sometime during the day, but she was not sure about what time or where the incident occurred. The woman wanted to make a report for insurance purposes.

Deputies were dispatched to an assault in Pinebrook. A 64-year-old man was located near his residence with abrasions on his face, and was transported for medical care by emergency medical personnel. Deputies contacted the other person involved, a 47-year-old man, who said he was defending himself from a neighbor who attempted to strike him with a snow shovel. The conflicting statements led deputies to forward the case to the County Attorney’s Office, which will screen for charges.

A Summit Park woman reported fraud. She reported she was scammed out of $1,900 by an individual who claimed to be her bank. Deputies were waiting to receive documents.

Deputies were notified that a wanted man, driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, was in the Kimball Junction area. The vehicle was located on Highland Drive and observed committing a stop sign violation. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and deployed a K9 officer. The police dog indicated that narcotics were present. A subsequent vehicle search revealed small amounts of methamphetamine. The 41-year-old Park City man was arrested on several charges and for multiple active arrest warrants.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Samak residents reported an abandoned RV trailer partially hanging off a bridge and blocking Beaver Creek Road. Deputies responded and determined the trailer was stolen out of West Valley. All local tow companies declined to remove it because of the trailer’s size and the location it was stuck in. Search and Rescue was contacted to assist. Search and Rescue successfully recovered the trailer. The registered owner took possession of it.

Monday, Jan. 9

Search and Rescue was contacted to assist a stuck motorist in Oakley.

Security staff at a Canyons Village hotel reported approximately $1,300 in cash and an employee’s Visa were stolen from the housekeeping office. Deputies discovered a 28-year-old Sandy man driving a stolen vehicle registered out of Idaho during the investigation. He was taken into custody and faces charges related to possession of a stolen vehicle.

A man reported that his trailer and a side-by-side were stolen from a paid parking storage space sometime between Dec. 21 and Monday in Silver Creek. The company did not have surveillance footage of the incident. Both items were listed as stolen.

Search and Rescue responded to a snowmobiler stuck near Washington Lake. The individual was located in good health and assisted off the mountain.