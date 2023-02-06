Sheriff’s Report: Trio arrested following theft in Newpark

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an attempted theft last week in Newpark.

Business employees discovered that a 39-year-old man, a 38-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman attempted to leave the store with unpaid merchandise after showing a fake receipt, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

The employees provided a description of the suspect vehicle and license plate to dispatch after the suspects left the area. The car was later located in a nearby parking lot.

Deputies made contact with the individuals and deployed a K9 to sniff the vehicle during the investigation. The K9 indicated narcotics were present inside the car. A subsequent search revealed user amounts of narcotics, paraphernalia and burglary tools.

The two men and the woman were arrested on multiple charges including felony theft.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Jan. 30 and Sunday, Feb. 5, including reports of vehicle burglary, theft and a car accident.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Summit County Search and Rescue was dispatched to assist a stuck snowmobiler in the Whitney Lake area. It was determined the individual had rented the device. The business retrieved the vehicle and riders. Search and Rescue was canceled.

A Kimball Junction business reported theft. Staff provided photos of the suspects, which depicted an unknown woman stealing items. She was not located. Deputies planned to review video surveillance of the incident. The case will be screened for charges by the County Attorney’s Office.

Saturday, Feb. 4

A woman in Wanship reported that her ex-boyfriend came to her residence sometime in the last four days and took $25,000 worth of designer purses. The pair had been in a relationship for four years, but were not married. The suspect purchased some of the items. The case will be screened for charges by the County Attorney’s Office.

An unidentified suspect broke the window of a parked and unoccupied vehicle in the Park City area. A purse containing the victim’s phone, wallet, driver’s license and several credit cards was stolen. The victim canceled the cards upon discovering the theft and damage. Deputies have no suspects.

Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary in Kimball Junction. The complaint said the vehicle was parked around 12:30 p.m. and they returned around 2 p.m. to discover several items had been stolen. The woman’s phone, purse and wallet containing $200 in cash as well as several credit cards and a driver’s license, were taken. There were no witnesses.

Friday, Feb. 3

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Old Highway 40 and discovered the driver had a warrant out of Summit County. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Summit County Jail.

Search and Rescue was called out for a stuck motorist in the Mormon Flats area of Morgan County. Crews were still responding at the end of the shift.

Deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence incident in Francis. A man was arrested.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Search and Rescue was contacted by an Apple Crash notification. They made contact with the party before deployment. The individual was in good condition and did not need assistance.

Deputies made contact with a suspicious man in Coalville. They determined the 44-year-old had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants. He was arrested.

Monday, Jan. 30

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on S.R. 32. A 31-year-old man was found to have raw marijuana on his person. Deputies searched the vehicle and found nothing else. The driver was cited and released.

A motor vehicle accident was reported near Pinebrook. A 15-year-old driver slid off the road and was found to be intoxicated. The teenager was released to a responsible adult and referred to the Juvenile Court with charges.

Deputies were dispatched to a medical assist call in Jeremy Ranch. A 54-year-old woman was later determined to be deceased. The medical examiner and on-call detective responded to the scene. No signs of foul play were detected.