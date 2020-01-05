Sheriff’s report: Truck stolen, found on Christmas day

Christmas morning started off poorly for one Kimball Junction man when his vehicle was stolen from outside his Kilby Road apartment, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The man said he went out and started his 2006 Toyota pickup truck and then went back inside to change for work. When he came back outside, the truck was gone.

Deputies indicated they listed the vehicle on a national database for stolen goods and circulated through the area to try to find it, but had no luck.

In a minor Christmas miracle, the man found his truck in a nearby Kimball Junction parking lot and recovered all of its contents. Deputies indicated they removed the vehicle from the database and closed the case because no evidence was left on site and they do not have a suspect.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Dec. 23, and Sunday, Dec. 29, including a man being threatened with what looked like a handgun at McDonald’s and several DUIs.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Deputies received a report of a man being threatened with a handgun in the parking lot of the Kimball Junction McDonald’s. A 46-year-old Salt Lake City man had apparently pulled his car in front of the victim as he was walking into the restaurant and, after an argument, brandished what appeared to be a handgun. The suspect’s car was located at Outlets Park City and deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Landmark Drive. After arresting the man, deputies located methamphetamine and a BB gun in his vehicle.

Saturday, Dec. 28

A Kamas woman was arrested on suspicion of assault, intoxication and disorderly conduct after an argument broke out between her and a neighbor about her behavior as a parent. The 49-year-old reportedly went to her neighbor’s house while intoxicated and got into an altercation, eventually hitting the neighbor in the chest. She was taken to jail.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Deputies were dispatched to a Tollgate residence for a report of an incident of domestic violence in progress. The male suspect had already left the scene when deputies arrived, leaving behind more than $600 in damaged household items. The woman did not want to cooperate with the investigation and did not complete a lethality assessment form. Deputies indicated charges would be screened by the County Attorney’s Office.

Monday, Dec. 23

An 18-year-old Marion male was arrested on drug charges after failing to signal a turn on S.R. 32 and Rob Young Lane near Oakley. Deputies indicated they smelled marijuana when they pulled the vehicle over and that neither of the passengers had a valid medical cannabis card. A search yielded marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested, the vehicle towed, and the passenger released to a parent.

A 19-year-old Salt Lake City man was pulled over on Interstate 80 for failing to have an illuminated rear license plate. He was then arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies smelled marijuana and performed field sobriety tests, which he failed. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was booked into jail on suspicion of DUI, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and not having a valid license.

A vehicle was broken into at a Landmark Drive apartment building sometime overnight. Deputies indicated the victim lost about $35 worth of goods and had a smashed rear window, and that there was no further evidence about the crime.