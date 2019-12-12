Sheriff’s report: Two middle-aged men fight over Canyons Village gondola ride

Two middle-aged Park City men got into a fight Sunday over a gondola ride at Canyons Village, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. The first man told the lift attendant he had an infectious disease and had to ride alone, and when the second man heard that, he chose to wait for another ride.

The first man asked him why he didn’t want to ride with him and when the other man responded that it was because of his disease, the first man blew in the other man’s face. The second man then pushed him into the gondola, cutting his head.

Deputies indicated the case would be screened by the Summit County Attorney’s Office for charges, including simple assault.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 8, including the discovery of two stolen vehicles and a stolen snowblower in Peoa.

Saturday, Dec. 7

A Pineridge father was arrested on suspicion of child abuse and intoxication after deputies responded to a physical altercation between the 45-year-old Park City man and his 13-year-old daughter. He said he had grabbed his daughter and reached into her pocket to take her phone and throw it outside into the snow. She said he had thrown her against a wall trying to take her phone away. Deputies indicated the man appeared intoxicated and that the daughter had a scratch on her hand and a torn sweater pocket. The girl’s mother took custody.

Thursday, Dec. 5

A contractor had tools stolen from his trailer at a Silver Creek work site. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Deputies took a report of a vehicle being burglarized on Nov. 30 on Bitner Road. The stolen items included clothes, a phone case and charger and insurance information. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

Deputies took a report of a vehicle being burglarized between Nov. 30 and Dec. 3 on Rasmussen Road. The stolen items included sunglasses, binoculars, a multi-purpose tool and vehicle registration. Deputies indicated there was no suspect information but that they would follow up.

An Outlets Park City store employee notified the Sheriff’s Office of people they suspected had stolen from their store. Deputies located the suspects, found that one had warrants out for his arrest, and then searched the car. They found drugs and paraphernalia and stolen merchandise. The 37-year-old Bountiful woman and 34-year-old St. George man were booked into the Summit County Jail.

A mountain bike was stolen from the parking garage of a Kimball Junction apartment complex on Dec. 4. Deputies indicated they had information about a suspected vehicle.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

A snowmobile was stolen from where it was parked on the side of the road in Echo Canyon. The owner used it to access his cabin. Deputies indicated they had listed the vehicle on a national database and that there was no suspect information but that the case would be referred to the Investigations Division.

A $300 snowblower was stolen from a Peoa driveway. Deputies indicated there was no suspect information.

A Francis woman reported packages worth $40 had been stolen from her porch in the previous week. Deputies indicated the case was closed because of a lack of suspect information.

Deputies responded to a call for two vehicles found behind the Park City RV Resort. One had been stolen from a nearby business in the previous week. Deputies indicated the Investigations Division would follow up to locate the other vehicle’s owner.

Monday, Dec. 2

A 35-year-old Heber man was arrested on suspicion of drug charges after deputies spotted a suspicious vehicle in the Kimball Junction liquor store parking lot. After making contact with the driver, whom they arrested, deputies observed drug paraphernalia in plain site and searched the vehicle, finding small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine.