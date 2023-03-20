Sheriff’s Report: Underage man arrested for suspected DUI, again

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

A man under the age of 21 was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, nearly a week after he faced a similar charge.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on March 13 in Bear Hollow for a vehicle operating without insurance, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies made contact with the driver and noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath.

They discovered the man was driving on a suspended driver’s license, which happened after he was charged with driving under the influence the previous week, according to the report.

The driver agreed to participate in a standardized field sobriety test, which he performed poorly on. He was arrested and transported to the Summit County Jail.

The man consented to a breath test upon arriving at the jail, the report said. His breath alcohol content was determined to be .121, which is more than twice the legal limit.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, March 13 and Sunday, March 19, including reports of vandalism, speeding and unlawful entry.

Sunday, March 19

A Coalville man reported his vehicle was vandalized after confronting a group of teenagers while snowmobiling. He did not have a physical description of the individual who committed the damage other than that they are in their early 20s. The damage was estimated to cost around $1,000.

Loss prevention employees at a Kimball Junction business contacted deputies about a juvenile caught shoplifting $114 worth of items. The juvenile was issued a juvenile court referral and released to a guardian. The juvenile’s parents were notified via phone call.

Saturday, March 18

A vehicle was stopped on S.R. 224 for a suspended registration. The driver sped through a hotel parking lot before stopping in a parking spot. The male driver and female passenger were then seen switching seats. The man was found to have an active felony warrant out of Salt Lake County. He was arrested and booked on multiple charges. The woman was released.

Friday, March 17

Deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle in Kamas for an equipment violation. The driver was determined to be alcohol-restricted and did not have the required ignition interlock device installed. The driver, who had three children in the car, was issued a citation and released.

Thursday, March 16

Deputies located a vehicle that was registered as impounded while performing traffic enforcement in Coalville. The car stopped at a nearby gas station, and deputies contacted the driver to determine if the vehicle should still be in the impound. K9 Hunter was deployed during the traffic stop and showed a positive alert for the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search revealed user amounts of marijuana concealed in a coffee container as well as drug paraphernalia. The driver, who is on county probation, was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail without incident.

Deputies were dispatched to a Kimball Junction business following a report of a suspicious person. They made contact with the individual, and after investigating, determined he was attempting to steal merchandise from the business. He was arrested.

A traffic stop was initiated in the Deer Valley area after a vehicle was seen traveling without illuminated headlights. Deputies made contact with the driver, who displayed obvious signs of impairment, and noticed the strong smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the car. The driver agreed to participate in a field sobriety test, which he performed poorly on. He was transported to the Summit County Jail for a suspected DUI.

Wednesday, March 15

A woman in Canyons Village reported a man entered her home while she was asleep. She described the suspect to deputies, and he was located a short time later in an elevator near the woman’s residence. The man was determined to be heavily intoxicated. He was taken into custody on numerous charges.

Tuesday, March 14

Deputies were dispatched to Kimball Junction for a possible vandalism in progress. It was determined to be a domestic incident involving a mother and daughter. Deputies arrested the daughter.

A vehicle was stopped in Kimball Junction for driving on the wrong side of the road. Deputies observed multiple open containers inside the vehicle. A registration check also showed it was suspended. The driver was arrested.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop in the Canyons Village area for speeding. Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle smelled of alcohol. The driver was asked to perform a field sobriety test, which she performed poorly on. The woman was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence. The passenger became agitated and exited the vehicle in an attempt to reach the driver. Deputies told the passenger to stop interfering, but the passenger continued to ignore commands. The individual was also arrested.

Monday, March 13

Deputies were dispatched to the transit center in Kimball Junction for a trespassing complaint. The suspect, who had previously been trespassed from the location numerous times, was found intoxicated and sleeping inside the transit center. He was issued a citation and transported to Salt Lake City by the Park City Fire District.