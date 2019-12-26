Sheriff’s report: Woman arrested after attempted $4,000 bank fraud

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies busted a multi-state criminal operation that’s estimated to be responsible for hundreds of thousands of dollars in bank fraud, according to Lt. Andrew Wright.

“We feel that making this arrest and executing this search warrant is a break in a very, very large multi-state case,” he said. “We anticipate more information coming as we continue to investigate with federal partners.”

Acting on a tip from a local credit union, deputies responded to the Kimball Junction business and detained a woman who had attempted to pass a $4,000 fraudulent check, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. The credit union notified law enforcement because the woman was suspected to have been involved in multiple other fraudulent transactions.

After interviewing the 57-year-old Nevada woman, the Sheriff’s Office secured a warrant for a vacation rental near Canyons Village and found a printing device capable of creating false checks.

Wright said the scam works by finding an authentic routing number, say from a stolen paycheck, and then printing fraudulent checks and passing them.

The woman confessed to the scheme and implicated multiple other people, according to the report. Wright said the people fled the rental before deputies arrived, and there is an active investigation involving state and federal agencies.

“I’ll be a little bit prideful, really point out our deputies because of, one, (their) quick response and, two, thoroughly investigating, getting the Investigations Division involved in this, we have really uncovered a big case,” Wright said. “We have arrested someone that we think is going to really shut down a large criminal operation.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 22, including a multi-county smash-and-grab vehicle burglary spree and multiple incidents of domestic violence.

Sunday, Dec. 22

A 29-year-old man who gave deputies a fake name was found to have a $25,000 warrant from Salt Lake City and was arrested after a traffic stop on S.R. 248 for failing to signal. The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old Midway woman, was also arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license. The man was found to have previously been booked into the Summit County Jail under at least two aliases.

A man’s vehicle was broken into in the parking lot of a Kimball Junction hotel overnight, with the thief stealing ski gear and clothing. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division, but that there was no traceable evidence and no one witnessed the crime.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Just after 2 a.m., a woman reported that her ex-husband and father of her children had illegally returned to her home. Earlier this month, deputies removed the 39-year-old Heber man from the woman’s apartment and told him not to return. Deputies found him sitting on the couch and arrested him on suspicion of criminal trespassing.

Friday, Dec. 20

Thieves went on a multi-county crime spree, smashing vehicle windows in broad daylight and stealing what they could find. Sheriff’s Lt. Wright said there were four such incidents in the Summit County Sheriff’s jurisdiction, including in the Smith’s parking lot, and multiple others in both Park City and Wasatch County. He said a woman appears to be involved based on surveillance footage, and that deputies have information about a suspected vehicle. In one case, Wright said the thieves stole a wallet and used a credit card to rack up $1,500 in charges. He said the case is under active investigation.

A Francis woman was defrauded out of more than $1,000 by a man she believed she was working for. The man had sent her a check for $1,750 last month and instructed her to purchase Apple gift cards with the money. She spent $1,400 on gift cards, and after receiving two more checks, told the man she wanted to stop the arrangement. The original check then bounced and the money was removed from her account.

A 57-year-old West Jordan man was arrested and had his car impounded after a traffic stop near Bear Hollow for having expired or suspended registration. The man admitted drinking alcohol earlier in the evening and deputies found he was restricted from doing so.

A 62-year-old Park City man died in his sleep at his Silver Creek Road home and was found by his roommate. Deputies indicated the man’s doctor signed the death certificate and the man’s family was notified by a friend.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Deputies assisted the Park City Fire Department with a Silver Summit home that was consumed by fire. Deputies indicated the home was under construction and that it was a total loss.

A 21-year-old Park City woman was arrested for having an active warrant after deputies observed a suspicious vehicle at an apartment complex near Outlets Park City. Deputies indicated they smelled burnt marijuana after approaching the vehicle, that a search turned up a small amount of the drug and that a records check turned up the warrant.

A manager of a Kimball Junction business reported that a man was harassing the store’s customers. The man spends a lot of time there and becomes aggressive and vulgar with customers. Deputies informed the 52-year-old Park City man he was no longer welcome at the store and he left the premises.

A 24-year-old Eagle Mountain man was cited for marijuana possession after deputies pulled over his pickup in Kamas for having a headlight out. Deputies indicated they smelled marijuana when speaking with the driver and that a search turned up a small amount of the drug. The driver was cited and released.

A 41-year-old Kaysville man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant after being pulled over for a stop sign violation at Home Depot. The vehicle was released to the man’s boss.

Employees at an Outlets Park City store saw two women they recognized from a theft last month again try to steal multiple items from the store and prevented them from doing so. The pair fled in a vehicle and the employees gave a description and license plate to deputies. Deputies indicated the description matched that of the registered owner of the vehicle and that, though the suspect was not immediately located, the case was active and they would follow up.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Witnesses at a Canyons Village hotel saw a man throw his girlfriend’s cellphone into the pool then carry her out to the parking lot, forcing her to leave against her will. They left the scene before deputies arrived, but the pair were located by the West Jordan Police Department. The 26-year-old West Jordan man was transferred to Summit County Sheriff’s Office custody and he was booked on suspicion of various domestic violence charges. Deputies indicated the woman disclosed another incident of domestic violence days earlier and that they completed a lethality assessment with her.

A woman notified the Sheriff’s Office that the man who picked her daughter up smelled of alcohol. A notice was sent out to locate the man’s vehicle, and he was stopped about 45 minutes later on Main Street in Coalville. The 35-year-old Coalville man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies noticed a lane travel violation. He failed field sobriety tests and his vehicle was impounded.

A Jeremy Ranch woman notified deputies she believed a cleaning lady had stolen one of her necklaces. Deputies indicated they could not contact the suspect, and that they would follow up after the initial investigation yielded no evidence or proof.

A 37-year-old Coalville woman was cited for theft and removed from her job at Walmart after surveillance video showed her taking $40 from the cash register.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

A 37-year-old Kamas man was cited and released on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to a report of a man passed out in the driver seat of his vehicle at a Silver Creek gas station. The man informed deputies he had taken prescription drugs and due to the man’s medical condition, only limited field sobriety tests were conducted.

Deputies were called to a Kamas home for a fight between a husband and wife. The argument was verbal, but the woman was scared because of her husband’s history of breaking things and punching holes in walls. Deputies indicated no crime had been committed and the man agreed to stay elsewhere for the night.

Thieves stole about $1,500 from an unlocked pickup truck parked in the Staples parking lot. Deputies indicated there is no suspect information.

Monday, Dec. 16

A 76-year-old woman died in a Park Meadows home after unsuccessful attempts at life-saving measures by both deputies and an EMS team. Deputies indicated the woman had a medical history and that the case would be referred to the Investigations Division for follow-up.

A paroled man and his grown daughter were both cited for domestic violence assault at a Canyons Village hotel. The man was incarcerated at the Utah State Prison for more than a decade for a sexual crime against his daughter. The woman and her mother returned to their home for the night.

A Silver Springs business manager reported an employee was stealing from the store. The employee admitted to some of the crimes, but the manager has additional evidence from surveillance footage. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

A Blue Top 7-11 manager reported that a regular customer took a case of beer and ran out of the store. Deputies instructed the employees to call if the suspect returns.

A woman reported her ex-boyfriend opened a credit card in her name and racked up $6,000 in charges. Deputies indicated they would follow up.