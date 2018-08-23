Sheriff’s report: Woman’s online tortoise purchase investigated as fraud

A woman who attempted to purchase a tortoise online contacted the Summit County Sheriff's Office over the weekend after the person selling the animal failed to follow through with the transaction.

The woman told deputies she bought a tortoise on KSL.com from a person who originally claimed to live in Vernal, but later told her they moved to Las Vegas, according to a Sheriff's Office report. The women sent $350 to the suspect to have the animal shipped to her.

When the tortoise did not arrive, the woman contacted the shipping company, the report states. The company allegedly had no record of the animal. An investigation was underway.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, Aug. 19, including two domestic violence incidents that resulted in arrests.

Sunday, Aug. 19

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a South Summit home and arrested the man under suspicion of domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and intoxication.

An employee at a business in Kimball Junction contacted dispatch after witnessing a man take several items from the store without paying. Video surveillance showed two women may have been involved. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect in the area.

Saturday, Aug. 18

No significant incidents were reported.

Friday, Aug. 17

A woman contacted dispatch alleging her friend was assaulted by another woman. The two women involved in the altercation both showed marks on their arms and legs, but they gave conflicting stories to deputies. No arrests were made and the case was forwarded to the county attorney's office to screen for possible charges.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence report between a man and a woman at a home in the Basin. The man was arrested under suspicion of domestic violence assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child and interruption of a communication device.

The property manager of a rental company contacted dispatch after discovering two women were staying in a rental home they had not paid for. Both women were arrested for outstanding warrants. An investigation was ongoing to determine whether fraud charges were warranted.

Thursday, Aug. 16

A motorcycle traveling at speeds in excess of 95 mph was stopped on Interstate 80. The driver was arrested under suspicion of speeding, driving on a suspended license and not having a visible license plate.

Deputies stopped a vehicle in Kimball Junction for not having working brake lights or a light over his license place. He was arrested for outstanding warrants as well as for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Wednesday, Aug. 15

A woman contacted dispatch after finding her son's car had been vandalized while it was parked in Pinebrook. The car was wrapped in plastic wrap and covered with kitty litter.

Tuesday, Aug. 14

No significant incidents were reported.

Monday, Aug. 13

Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check on several children at a South Summit home after they alleged the man looking after them had passed out. The man was arrested under suspicion of intoxication.

Dispatch received a report about a man with an open beer can acting suspiciously in a parked vehicle near Echo Reservoir. Witnesses alleged he was asking people for a ride to Salt Lake City. The vehicle was not running when deputies arrived and the man admitted drinking alcohol. He was arrested for open container and intoxication. Deputies released a woman he was with.