Sheriff’s Report: Women arrested following string of retail theft

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Saturday were dispatched to a business in Kimball Junction for theft.

An employee reported that two women had taken merchandise from the store and fled on foot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies quickly arrived on the scene and obtained video footage of the suspects. Their descriptions were given to other responding deputies.

The suspects were seen entering a dark-colored minivan with no license plates and driving toward Redstone. Deputies observed the vehicle parked in front of a different business. They conducted surveillance from afar and located one woman outside.

She was identified as a 42-year-old Salt Lake City woman and a wanted person in Ohio, according to the report. Deputies arrested her for retail theft. The second suspect, a 36-year-old Oregon woman, was found inside a store wearing different clothing than when the retail theft occurred. She was taken into custody.

A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and deputies discovered large amounts of retail merchandise with tags and no receipts. Some merchandise had stickers belonging to businesses in the area.

Deputies said one of the women accidentally admitted to stealing the items that were found in the vehicle during an interview. They believe the women were taking merchandise without paying for it and then returning it for store credit. Deputies planned to follow up with at least three different stores in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 18, including reports of speeding, fraud and an accident.

Sunday, Dec. 18

A 41-year-old Colorado man was stopped for a traffic violation while traveling westbound on Interstate 80. Deputies observed multiple items of paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana during the roadside interview. The man was given a warning and released from the scene.

Unknown suspects entered an unlocked vehicle in the Pinebrook area and stole a purse containing credit cards, keys and a driver’s license. The suspects went to a business in Kimball Junction and purchased four prepaid cards valued at more than $400 using the stolen cards. Some pictures of the suspects were obtained from surveillance cameras. The case was forwarded to investigators.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on S.R. 224 for speeding. The driver was identified as an 18-year-old Salt Lake City woman. A records check revealed the woman had an active warrant for speeding. She was taken into custody.

A 28-year-old Coalville woman was arrested for violating a protective order.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Summit County Search and Rescue was called to assist with two vehicles that were stuck on Mirror Lake Highway. All parties were located in good condition.

Friday, Dec. 16

A design company was hired by a woman who sent them $4,865 for the project. The company arranged for the work to be completed and hired the appropriate contractors. On Thursday, the woman asked the company to reschedule the job for January. The owner of the company then became suspicious and discovered the woman’s check had been charged back and the money was no longer in the account. The business owner lost an additional $2,823.95 from hiring the contractors. The case was forwarded to investigators for follow-up.

An 18-year-old Park City woman was stopped in the Snyderville Basin for multiple traffic violations. Deputies observed multiple pieces of marijuana paraphernalia while speaking with the woman. She was given a warning and released from the scene.

Deputies responded to an injury accident near Wahsatch. A vehicle reportedly hit a power pole, but when deputies arrived on the scene, they did not find a car. The vehicle was later located several miles down the road. The driver, a 63-year-old West Jordan man, participated in a field sobriety test, which he performed poorly on. He was arrested and transported to a medical facility. He was cited for DUI and released at the hospital.

A man reported that his mother, a 48-year-old Park City woman, had fallen down a hill in the snow in Summit Park and could not get up. Emergency medical personnel arrived and cleared the woman. She told deputies she had a couple of glasses of wine, but a records check indicated the woman was on probation. Deputies contacted her probation officer, who said consuming alcohol is a violation of her probation. She was placed under arrest for a 72-hour jail hold per her probation officer’s instructions. The woman was transported to the Summit County Jail without incident.

A Kimball Junction woman reported that a 50-year-old Park City man, who she lived with, had been harassing her. She told deputies they had been drinking and then got into an argument. The woman said the man took her phone when she attempted to call for help. She went to a neighbor’s apartment to call 911. The man was arrested for interrupting her call and for intoxication. He was transported to the Summit County Jail without incident.

Deputies made contact with a 56-year-old Park City woman who was sleeping in the Transit Center after hours. A records check revealed she has an active felony warrant out of Summit County. She was arrested.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Deputies accepted a past-occurred fraud report by phone. The complainant said she was informed by her bank that an unknown person had accessed her accounts and withdrew $8,400 using her identity and financial documents. The woman told deputies the documents may have been stolen sometime between Dec. 4 and 7 at an unknown place by an unknown person. She said the information she received from the bank indicated the suspect visited the bank in person, but she did not know which branch. The case is open pending follow-up.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Search and Rescue was dispatched for a snowmobiler that had fallen into ice that reached up to his knees. The man was having difficulties getting back into his snowmobile at Long Lake. He was located in good condition.

A man reported his father-in-law, a 67-year-old Arizona man, was found unconscious and not breathing in his condo in the Snyderville Basin. Medical personnel and deputies responded. The cause of death does not appear suspicious and will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

A 32-year-old Park City man was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail on an active warrant.

Monday, Dec. 12

A Tollgate resident reported he left his home for a short time on Dec. 10 and when he returned, a window was broken. Footprints were found in the snow. The suspect entered the residence through the window, but did not take any items. Surveillance cameras at the home were not operational when the incident occurred. Deputies have no leads.