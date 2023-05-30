Shiny new fire engine

Courtesy of Park City Fire District

The Park City Fire District received their new engine 33 on May 11, according to a release from PCFD.

It’s a Rosenbauer Pumper. This one was built in a collaboration between PCFD and Idaho-based Rosenbauer dealership Graham Fire, PCFD says. It was designed “for the wildland urban interface and the rescue and extrication needs of the 33 response area,” PCFD explains.

“Some of the features of E33 include a high pressure water system, a bumper turret that is fully operational from inside the cab and a clean cab design which eliminates the need to carry contaminated fire gear where the firefighters sit.”

“This vehicle is built specifically to respond in this area. The 4WD and smaller vehicle size will help with some of the difficulties we encounter responding to the more remote subdivisions. I’m really excited to have this vehicle in our fleet,” Chief Bob Zanetti said in the release.

Engine 33 is now in service.