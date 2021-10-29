SKI Magazine ranks Deer Valley, PCMR among best in the West

Siena Downard skis ahead of her mother, Jodi Downard, as they head toward the Sterling Express chairlift at Deer Valley Resort on opening day in 2018. Deer Valley achieved high praise for its family friendliness in SKI Magazine’s annual rankings.

Park Record file photo

SKI Magazine released its annual reader-driven ranking of the 30 best ski areas in the western United States and Canada this past week. Unsurprisingly, several Utah resorts were highly regarded, including Park City Mountain Resort, which was ranked 13th, and Deer Valley Resort, which placed second.

Readers of SKI Magazine said PCMR’s strengths are its numerous and varied terrain and its ease of access. Its biggest weakness, according to readers, is the cost. PCMR fell two spots from last year’s rankings.

“If you are traveling with a larger group, Park City is sure to meet the needs of everyone in your party,” SKI quoted its readers as saying. “The mountain is so ginormous, if you can’t find terrain that interests you, it probably doesn’t exist anywhere.”

Readers also praised Park City itself for its numerous dining and shopping options, as well as ample lodging.

Deer Valley Resort was praised primarily for its ease of access and its family friendliness. The knocks against it, according to SKI Magazine readers? A lack of variety and challenge in its terrain. Deer Valley finished second in last year’s rankings, as well, and fifth the year before that.

“The customer service is exceptional, the Utah powder is like no other, the food/restaurants/amenities/après both at the resort, and in town, are exceptional,” SKI quoted its readers as saying. “I recommend Deer Valley, and Park City, to everyone. These are the reasons why we have skied there numerous times and will continue to go back every opportunity we get.”

Among the other Utah resorts that placed in the Top 30 were:

29. Solitude Mountain Resort, which was praised for its snow and good value but knocked for its lack of dining options.

28. Snowbird Resort, praised for its challenging terrain but, conversely, critiqued for being unfriendly to families.

27. Alta Ski Area, which ranked highly for its snow but lost points for its lack of nightlife.

8. Snowbasin Resort, which received high marks for its service and speedy lifts, but lost ground thanks to its lack of lodging options.

For those counting, Utah placed six ski areas in the rankings. Colorado had twice as many with 12 ranked resorts. California had three resorts, Montana two, Wyoming one, Canada four, New Mexico one and Idaho one. Idaho’s lone entry, Sun Valley Resort, topped the list for the second year in a row.

To read more about the SKI Magazine rankings, visit skimag.com.