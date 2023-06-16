Ski Utah, Park City Chamber/Bureau urge backing of Deer Valley development

Park City officials on Thursday continued to discuss a development concept at the Snow Park base of Deer Valley Resort, shown. Mayor Nann Worel and the Park City Council received lengthy testimony, including support for the concept from tourism officials. Park Record file photo by David Jackson

The leader of Ski Utah and the top staffer at the Park City Chamber/Bureau on Thursday expressed support for Deer Valley Resort’s concept for a major development at the Snow Park base, bringing two well-known figures from the community’s crucial tourism industry into a fray that has thus far tilted heavily against the project.

Mayor Nann Worel and the Park City Council took extensive testimony during a meeting at the Marsac Building centered on Deer Valley’s request for City Hall to vacate two stretches of road in the immediate area of the Snow Park base. Another section of road would be dedicated to the municipal government. The requests regarding the roads are key elements of Deer Valley’s broader vision for the development at Snow Park.

There is resistance from people who live or own properties nearby as they worry about traffic increases and traffic patterns under the concept. The opposition has largely controlled the public debate for months, and the testimony on Thursday was again primarily against the concept. The comments by Ski Utah and the Chamber/Bureau were nonetheless notable, though.

Jennifer Wesselhoff, who is the president and CEO of the Chamber/Bureau, and Ski Utah President and CEO Nathan Rafferty appeared inside the packed City Council chambers at the Marsac Building.

Wesselhoff said the concept at Snow Park would advance the efforts toward sustainable tourism, a type of tourism that aims to reduce the impact of the industry on the community. She noted the concept involves transit improvements and gathering areas.

“We must keep ourselves as a first-class choice destination. We have to constantly improve our product and that’s precisely what this project does. In an extremely competitive travel and tourism environment we cannot afford to miss opportunities like this,” she said, adding later in her testimony, “Make no mistake — success for Deer Valley means success for Park City and all of our community.”

Rafferty alluded to Deer Valley’s top-tier status in the ski industry and mentioned the transit upgrades that would be made as part of a project.

“The brand that Deer Valley has built over the last four decades did not happen by accident. The Deer Valley difference was born from thoughtful and deliberate planning and execution. I know Deer Valley planners have put that same thoughtfulness into the proposed Snow Park improvements,” he said.

Wesselhoff and Rafferty hold critical positions in the tourism industry. Wesselhoff focuses on attracting visitors to Park City while Rafferty’s goal is to expand the statewide ski industry, with Park City being a major player in Utah skiing.

Another well-known figure, former three-term Mayor Brad Olch, also testified in support of the concept. Olch, who left office in early 2002, spoke about the importance of the ski industry to Park City and said the project would enhance the experience at Deer Valley by bringing the skiing into what he described as a village.

“Keep in mind all of us are here, one way or another, directly or indirectly, because of the ski industry, OK. Park City wouldn’t be where we are today without the ski industry,” he said.

The comments in support of the concept were delivered as Deer Valley is locked in talks with City Hall officials about the concept and as resistance continues in the area around Snow Park.

There are development rights attached to the land where the Snow Park parking lots are located dating to the 1970s, when an overall approval for the building of Deer Valley was secured. Deer Valley needs to win another approval before the project could commence. The discussion about the roads that was before the City Council on Thursday is just one element, but an important one, of the broader talks about the concept.

Deer Valley wants to build large garages to account for the parking spots that are now on the land and would be lost as the project is built. The development itself includes a hotel, residences, commercial spaces and dining locations. Transportation improvements would also be incorporated into a project.

The critics on Thursday told the elected officials it is not the obligation of taxpayers to vacate land for the economic benefit of Deer Valley and the development would compete with Main Street for apres ski crowds. Speakers in support of the concept noted safety upgrades like crosswalks.

Park City officials and Deer Valley on Thursday agreed to hold more discussions, with the mayor, one or two members of the City Council and key City Hall staffers expected to represent the municipal government’s side.