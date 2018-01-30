Skier dies at Park City Mountain Resort after hitting a tree

A 20-year-old man from Salt Lake City died on Monday after succumbing to injuries sustained during an accident at the Canyons Village at Park City Mountain Resort, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office received a call at around 1:45 p.m. on Monday about an injured skier who had struck a tree on an advanced trail, a press release states. Park City Mountain Ski Patrol responded to the incident and performed life-saving efforts. However, the man was pronounced dead.

The skier's identity has not been released pending notification of extended family members, the release states. The Sheriff's Office offered its condolences to the victim's family.

Park City Mountain Resort also released a statement on Tuesday regarding the incident.

"Park City Mountain, Park City Mountain Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to the family and friends of the man involved," said Bill Rock, PCMR's senior vice president and chief operating officer.

