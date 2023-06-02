Sky’s the limit for Park City High grads
News
Soaring Wings ups its donation record
Since 1988, Soaring Wings students have donated approximately $250,000 to local and global organizations.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.