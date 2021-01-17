Snapshot: A breath of fresh air
Park City High School swimmer Fischer Caplin takes a breath during a meet at the Park City Aquatic Center on Wednesday. Caplin finished second in the 200-yard individual medley, while both the Park City boys and girls teams bested their counterparts from Maple Mountain in the overall competition. Click here for more photos.
