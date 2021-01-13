Snapshot: A holiday haul
Peyton McClelland lifts a Christmas tree into the back of a pickup truck along Trailside Loop on Saturday morning as part of Park City Lacrosse’s annual fundraiser. The Christmas tree pickup is the program’s biggest fundraising event of the year, with lacrosse players collecting and recycling hundreds of trees in the area. More photos from the fundraiser are available here.
