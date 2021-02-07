Snapshot: Competition in the air
U.S. moguls skier Alex Lewis performs a trick during a practice session Thursday as part of the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort. The Americans were kept off the podium during both the men’s and women’s moguls competitions. The World Cup, which is being held without spectators this year due to COVID-19, was slated to continue through Saturday with dual moguls and aerials events.
