Snapshot: Cross off a victory
Parkite Billy Alnwick throws a trick off the second jump of the slopestyle course at Park City Mountain Resort on Friday during a Big Mountain West Series competition put on by the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association. Alnwick placed first in the 13- and 14-year-old freeski boys division.
Deer Valley says initial talks held about a major project at Snow Park
The top staffer at Deer Valley Resort and the leader of the firm that owns Deer Valley both mentioned development possibilities in their remarks during an online event on Monday, including offering limited comments about a long-envisioned project at Snow Park.