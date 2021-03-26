 Snapshot: Demolition crews begin clearing way for arts and culture district | ParkRecord.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Snapshot: Demolition crews begin clearing way for arts and culture district

News News |

Tanzi Propst
  

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

An excavator on Thursday moves debris into a pile to be transported off-site as crews demolish a building that once housed a health clinic near the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive. Large-scale demolition work in the area began in recent days to clear the way for Park City’s proposed arts and culture district, though City Hall discussions about the project are ongoing.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more