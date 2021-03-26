Snapshot: Demolition crews begin clearing way for arts and culture district
An excavator on Thursday moves debris into a pile to be transported off-site as crews demolish a building that once housed a health clinic near the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive. Large-scale demolition work in the area began in recent days to clear the way for Park City’s proposed arts and culture district, though City Hall discussions about the project are ongoing.
