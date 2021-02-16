 Snapshot: Fetch in a flurry | ParkRecord.com
Snapshot: Fetch in a flurry

Tanzi Propst
  

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Marley, a goldendoodle, plays fetch at the Library Field on Monday. The field, a popular recreation spot for Parkites and their four-legged companions, was bustling with activity as people enjoyed the wintry weather.

