 Snapshot: PCMR ski patrollers hold rally on Main Street
Snapshot: PCMR ski patrollers hold rally on Main Street

Tanzi Propst
  

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Kate Lips, left, a ski patroller at Park City Mountain Resort, hands Jeff Szymanski and Leslie Carr postcards to fill out in support of the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association. Members of the ski patrol union, which is locked in negotiations with PCMR owner Vail Resorts, held an educational rally on Main Street on Thursday.

