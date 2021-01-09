Snapshot: Snow and smiles
Samantha Baker, 5, sleds at Willow Creek Park on Thursday afternoon. Baker and her family are from Minnesota and visiting her grandparents in Park City. Parkites and visitors made the most of an early-week snowstorm.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Park City councilor, expressing optimism for recovery, sees economic effects of coronavirus as a ‘blip’
A member of the Park City Council on Tuesday indicated he is not worried about the long-term economic impacts on the community of the spread of the novel coronavirus. Steve Joyce appeared to express confidence in a rapid business bounce back.