Snapshot: Spring in Park City is a wild ride
Rylan Nigro, front, and his cousin Vince Nigro sled near the Town Lift on Thursday, taking advantage of a significant mid-spring snowstorm. They were visiting Park City for a family reunion.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Park City Afghanistan war veteran, a suicide attack survivor, hopes Biden withdrawal is ‘for the right reasons’
Adam Kelley in 2010 was deployed to Afghanistan with the Utah Army National Guard and was on a mission to clear explosives from a route used by the U.S. military in the Khost province of…