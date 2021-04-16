 Snapshot: Spring in Park City is a wild ride | ParkRecord.com
Snapshot: Spring in Park City is a wild ride

Tanzi Propst
  

Rylan Nigro, front, and his cousin Vince Nigro sled near the Town Lift on Thursday, taking advantage of a significant mid-spring snowstorm. They were visiting Park City for a family reunion.

