Snapshot: The hunt for the cup
Jesse Keefe competes in the men’s slalom standing division event of the National Ability Center’s 32nd annual Huntsman Cup on Friday at Park City Mountain Resort. The alpine skiing competition featured many adaptive athletes aiming to compete in the 2022 Winter Paralympics.
