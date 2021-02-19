Snapshot: The slopes, then suds
McKenzie Stark, left, and her sister-in-law Aubrey Stark enjoy a post-ski beverage Thursday afternoon after a day on the slopes at Deer Valley Resort. They are from Texas and are visiting Park City with family.
Deer Valley tightens language about backcountry access
Deer Valley Resort has tightened the language outlining the resort’s rules against accessing backcountry terrain from the inbounds slopes. The tightened language outlines that skiers in the backcountry cannot enter Deer Valley through a boundary that is closed.